Intellistack Extends Streamline CLM Into Salesforce, Empowering Teams to Close Deals Faster

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellistack, formerly Formstack and a leader in data capture and workflow automation, today announced the general availability of Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, an integrated Salesforce module that extends Intellistack’s new Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) product directly into the Salesforce environment. With Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, sales teams can generate, track, and complete contracts without leaving Salesforce, while legal teams maintain control and compliance in a single, AI-powered platform.

With Streamline CLM for Salesforce, sales teams no longer have to juggle systems or wait on manual edits from legal. Reps can launch, track, and finalize contracts directly within Salesforce, while legal teams maintain oversight and consistency.

Legacy CLM products for Salesforce users often slow momentum in the sales cycle with complexity, app-switching, per-user and per-org pricing, and disconnected workflows. Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce eliminates barriers to collaboration across teams and Salesforce orgs through a lightweight, user-friendly managed package with predictable pricing, unlimited users, and multiple Salesforce org connections.

The Salesforce module is built for Intellistack Streamline CLM, a no-code, AI-driven solution that unifies contract generation, real-time redlining, AI-driven playbook assistant negotiation, approvals, eSignature, and post-signature tracking in a single no-code platform.

“Contracts are central to every organization’s revenue and compliance operations, and Salesforce is often where those deals begin,” said Ennis Al-Asaaed, Vice President of Product Management at Intellistack. “With Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, sales teams no longer have to juggle systems or wait on manual edits from legal. Reps can launch, track, and finalize contracts directly within Salesforce, while legal teams maintain complete oversight and consistency—all in one unified experience.”

Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce highlights:

Launch contracts with one click: Trigger legal-approved workflows directly from any object—Leads, Accounts, or Opportunities.

View contract status in real time: Track progress within Salesforce with status updates on every record.

Stop re-keying data: Prefill contracts automatically with verified Salesforce data to reduce errors and speed approvals.

Drive fast adoption: Establish rapid rollout and adoption since the solution works within the Salesforce experience sales teams already know.

Ensure data consistency: Write data and files directly back to Salesforce for accuracy and compliance.

With Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, contract review cycles shrink as opportunities move seamlessly from draft to signature, empowering sales teams to close deals faster and focus on customers instead of contracts. Leaders gain real-time visibility, legal departments reduce operational overhead with AI-powered Playbooks, and organizations scale effortlessly with unlimited users and multi-org support.

Availability

Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce is available immediately. For more information, or to see a demo, visit the Intellistack booth 308 at Dreamforce or the Intellistack website at www.intellistack.com/streamline/clm.

About Intellistack

Intellistack is a leading provider of data capture and process automation solutions that help organizations optimize the value of their data. Backed by PSG Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners, Intellistack delivers both standalone productivity products—including form-building, document-generation, and eSignature software under its Formstack and Formsite brands—and a market-first no-code process automation platform under the flagship Intellistack brand.

Whether serving small businesses or global enterprises, Intellistack empowers organizations with secure, scalable tools for data collection, activation, and workflow orchestration. Since its founding in 2006, the company has been trusted by more than 32,000 organizations worldwide—including Kaiser Permanente, Shell, Shopify, and Netflix—to digitize what matters, streamline processes, and unlock productivity.

To learn more, visit www.intellistack.com.