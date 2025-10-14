Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Deploys Salesforce Agentforce 360 Across Its Brand Portfolio, Elevating Its Premium Customer Support and Experiences to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Dreamforce 2025, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, announced that leading specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is leveraging Agentforce 360 to build and deploy AI agents to bolster customer service and enhance shopper experiences. Each brand in the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio — which includes Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Rejuvenation, Mark & Graham, and GreenRow — is known for providing elevated customer service, inspiration, and expertise. By offering customers services ranging from unique in-store culinary experiences, free design consultations, and advice on wedding registries, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has cultivated a highly engaged customer base that values expert, one-on-one attention both in-store and online.

To meet and scale this demand for 24/7 personalized support without compromising quality, the company is deploying Agentforce 360 Platform, which seamlessly integrates AI agents with human experts, across its brand websites. In addition, the company is using Data 360 (formerly Data Cloud), Salesforce’s hyperscale data engine, to unify and harmonize data across its portfolios and customer touchpoints. This gives AI agents the complete, real-time customer and product information they need to deliver accurate, personalized responses without human intervention. As a result of these efforts, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. anticipates that the company will be able to autonomously resolve more than 60% of chat inquiries.

Innovative and tailored culinary experiences

In addition to the customer service agent, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is building a sous chef agent on Agentforce 360 Platform that helps customers plan menus, discover products, and execute recipes with confidence when shopping the Williams Sonoma website. Customers will be able to interact with the sous chef agent — nicknamed Olive — who will soon be able to reason over data, infer intent, and deliver a customized plan for experiences such as hosting and cooking Thanksgiving dinner, creating a detailed menu with recipes while generating a shopping list, and recommending the right kitchen tools and Williams Sonoma food products and table décor — even from past purchases you already own.

“We’re focused on advancing the exceptional customer service our brands are known for,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO Laura Alber. “Agentforce 360 gives our teams the tools to better understand and respond to each customer’s needs quickly and effectively — helping us deliver personalized experiences at scale.”

The company is also looking to use AI agents across service, marketing, and design to assist customers with product discovery and lifestyle design — all of which will deepen customer engagement across its portfolio of brands.

"Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has always set the standard for amazing customer experiences. Now, by embracing the Agentic Enterprise, they’re showing the world what’s possible when humans and AI agents work together,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “With Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is pioneering a new era of customer engagement — one that is intelligent, scalable, and deeply personalized. This is the future of business: agentic AI elevating people to deliver trusted, meaningful experiences at unmatched speed and scale.”

In addition to Agentforce 360 Platform and Data 360, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. also uses Agentforce Marketing, Agentforce Service, and Agentforce Sales to run campaigns, manage and organize customer data, streamline tracking and reporting, and make informed business decisions based on the latest information from across its brands.

More Information:

Find more customer stories on the Salesforce Newsroom

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.