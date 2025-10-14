Gurobi Signs Partnership Agreement with GRID Inc.

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced a new partnership with GRID Inc., an AI optimization company specializing in infrastructure solutions.

GRID is a rapidly growing company that develops AI optimization solutions for the infrastructure sector. After transitioning from the renewable energy business to AI, the company was selected for NEDO's startup support program and successfully listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in 2023. GRID leverages digital twins and deep learning to predict and optimize complex planning operations—including power generation facility scheduling and transmission network routing—contributing to infrastructure efficiency and decarbonization.

The partnership combines GRID's AI and digital twin expertise with Gurobi's advanced solver technology to meet growing optimization demands in the energy and social infrastructure sectors, aiming to deliver more efficient and sustainable operations.

Key goals of the partnership include:

Social Infrastructure Optimization: High-speed resolution of complex combinatorial optimization problems in power supply/demand, vessel scheduling, and transportation planning

Digital Twin Integration: Optimization simulation on digital twins that precisely replicate real-world operations

Proven Application Areas: Deployment across power/energy, shipping/logistics, and urban transportation sectors

Skill Standardization: Automation of planning operations traditionally dependent on expert experience and intuition

Cost Reduction: Improved operational efficiency and reduced operational expenses through optimization

"Through our partnership with Gurobi, we will further evolve our prediction and optimization solutions to deliver even greater value to our customers," said Ryosuke Umeda, CTO of GRID Inc. "We will actively promote partnerships that leverage both companies' strengths toward the proliferation and practical application of mathematical optimization technology."

"With GRID as our partner, we are confident that we can extend the value of mathematical optimization technology to more customers across social infrastructure and other critical industries," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "By combining GRID's advanced AI and machine learning technologies with our optimization technology, we can support the creation of even more innovative solutions."

About GRID Inc.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tokyo, GRID Inc. upholds the philosophy "INFRASTRUCTURE+LIFE+INNOVATION" with the mission of "taking infrastructure and society to the next level." The company provides AI solutions optimizing operations across power/energy, logistics/supply chain, and urban transportation/smart cities sectors. For more information, visit https://gridpredict.jp/en

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.