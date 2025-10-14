DriveWealth Selected to Power U.S. Equities Trading for BtcTurk, Expanding Access to Global Markets in Turkey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DriveWealth, a leading financial technology platform providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, today announced its partnership with BtcTurk | Hisse, Turkey’s first and the world’s fourth Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform. This collaboration marks BtcTurk’s move beyond digital assets and into traditional finance since starting in 2023 with Turkish stocks.

With this launch, BtcTurk users can open and fund brokerage accounts, as well as invest in fractional shares of U.S. stocks and ETFs, all within a secure and compliant environment. This integration delivers a frictionless, scalable investing experience designed to meet the needs of both first-time investors and seasoned traders, with the ability to expand to additional U.S. asset classes in the future, including options, bonds, alternative funds and more.

Notably, the DriveWealth-enabled equities functionality provides critical investment infrastructure, supporting a dedicated experience for traditional equities investing that complements BtcTurk’s core crypto platform. In addition to its core crypto business, BtcTurk | Hisse provides access to trading on both the Turkish and U.S. stock exchanges, with DriveWealth powering U.S. equity functionality.

“DriveWealth is committed to expanding access to regulated investment opportunities through technology that empowers our partners and their customers,” said Naureen Hassan, CEO of DriveWealth. “Our partnership with BtcTurk | Hisse marks a meaningful step toward meeting growing investor demand for diversified, cross-border access to U.S. markets. By leveraging our infrastructure, BtcTurk | Hisse is enabling Turkish users to invest in U.S. equities seamlessly, and we’re proud to support their next chapter and efforts to broaden what’s possible for investors in the region.”

Following a comprehensive evaluation of its long-term infrastructure needs, BtcTurk | Hisse chose DriveWealth for its robust, scalable and compliant investing experiences. This collaboration makes BtcTurk | Hisse’s cryptocurrency platform the first in the region to integrate regulated securities trading, ushering in a new era of investor access in Turkey, especially for crypto-native users now exploring traditional investment tools.

As the market leader in Turkey’s crypto space and a growing financial company, BtcTurk is uniquely positioned to help bridge the gap between digital assets and regulated global markets.

“Our partnership with DriveWealth marks a significant milestone in BtcTurk’s evolution. By offering access to U.S. equities, we’re expanding our platform to meet the growing demand from retail and institutional investors for diversified, cross-border investment opportunities,” said Murat Bitirici, CEO and board member of BtcTurk | Hisse. “This launch is about more than just access to U.S. equities, it’s about educating and onboarding crypto-native users into traditional finance through a fast, intuitive and affordable investing experience while empowering our users with a broad range of financial tools. This partnership represents the next step in bridging the worlds of digital assets and traditional finance.”

Founded in 2012, DriveWealth empowers leading financial institutions and digital innovators around the world with modern brokerage infrastructure, enabling access to U.S. equities and other asset classes through secure, scalable, and compliant solutions. The partnership with BtcTurk reflects continued momentum in DriveWealth’s global expansion, delivering access to regulated equities infrastructure for a new generation of digital asset platforms. As crypto-native companies evolve to meet broader investor needs, this collaboration signals a new frontier for embedded finance in emerging markets.

About DriveWealth:

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers and consumer brands. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. DriveWealth, LLC is a registered broker dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit legal.drivewealth.com for full disclosures.

About BtcTurk:

Founded in 2013 by Kerem Tibuk, who also serves as its CEO, BtcTurk is Turkey’s first and the world’s fourth Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform. Inspired by the philosophy of Bitcoin, BtcTurk aims to transform its 12 years of experience into next-generation financial services. Today, the company provides 24/7 service to millions of Turkish users. BtcTurk operates under the BtcTurk Kripto brand in the cryptocurrency space and the BtcTurk | Hisse brand in the capital markets.

Launched in 2023, BtcTurk | Hisse is a fully digital investment platform that facilitates access to domestic and international capital markets, offering commission-free trading advantages. Developed with BtcTurk’s expertise in technology and finance, this mobile application aims to provide investors with a simple, secure, and accessible experience.