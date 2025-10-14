DuraPlas Names RectorSeal as Nationwide Master Distributor for PolarPad and PolarPan

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuraPlas, a leading provider of innovative plastic solutions, today announced a new master distribution agreement with RectorSeal, a trusted manufacturer and distributor of quality HVAC and plumbing products. Beginning this fall, HVAC contractors will gain nationwide access to DuraPlas’ PolarPad®, an advanced mounting base solution, and PolarPan®, a heavy-duty condensate pan, through RectorSeal’s extensive distribution network.

The PolarPad® and PolarPan® are injection-molded polyethylene solutions engineered to improve durability, efficiency and ease of installation for HVAC contractors. The PolarPad® is a lightweight but strong mounting base for equipment such as condensers, heat pumps and pool filters, offering the look of concrete with the resilience of plastic. The PolarPan®, designed as a direct plastic replacement for metal drain pans, resists rust, breaks and leaks. With strong underside ribbing to ensure stability, pre-plumbed switchable fittings to simplify inventory and a professional grey finish, PolarPan® delivers both practicality and reliability. Together, these solutions are built to withstand hot and cold environments while reducing installation challenges and maintenance concerns.

“RectorSeal has a long-standing reputation as one of the most trusted names in the HVAC industry, and its nationwide footprint is unmatched,” said Matt Hanson, DuraPlas’ Vice President of Sales. “This partnership ensures that PolarPad, PolarPan and other innovative solutions we bring to market are not only available but also easily accessible to contractors everywhere. For us, this is about combining great products with great partners to accelerate how innovation reaches the field.”

With distribution centers strategically located across the country, RectorSeal will make DuraPlas products more accessible to contractors nationwide, reducing lead times and ensuring products are stocked closer to major HVAC markets. This expansion enhances DuraPlas’ ability to serve contractors on both coasts, moving beyond its traditional Central U.S. shipping base.

RectorSeal, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is widely recognized for its customer-first approach and history of bringing reliable, contractor-focused products to market. By adding PolarPad® and PolarPan® to its HVAC portfolio, RectorSeal reinforces its commitment to delivering solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and safety for contractors across the country.

The first shipments of PolarPad® and PolarPan® through RectorSeal will begin stocking in October, with availability to contractors starting Nov. 1. To stay updated on the distribution timeline, please visit duraplasinc.com.

About DuraPlas

For more than 50 years, DuraPlas has upheld a rich legacy of pioneering innovative plastic solutions for industries worldwide. With a well-established reputation for excellence and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company takes pride in its ability to deliver products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also uphold responsible business practices. Utilizing state-of-the-art injection molding equipment, DuraPlas meticulously manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of industry-specific products – from the newly launched condenser mounting pad for the HVAC industry to egg transport systems in agriculture. The company's expansive 400,000-square-foot headquarters in Addison, Texas enables DuraPlas to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele, including some of the largest brands in the world. To learn more, please visit https://duraplasinc.com/.