Insight Health AI Scribe Achieves Epic Toolbox Designation for Ambient Note Generation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Health today announced that its market-leading AI-powered medical scribe, Insight Health AI Scribe, has been listed in Epic's Toolbox for the Ambient Voice Recognition (AVR): Notes category. This integration enables clinicians to launch the AI Scribe directly from Epic's Haiku mobile application, capturing patient-clinician conversations seamlessly and automatically generating accurate clinical notes.

Being listed in Epic's Toolbox is a testament to our commitment to deep integration and delivering a solution that feels like a natural extension of the clinician's workflow.

Developed by practicing physicians, Insight Health AI Scribe is designed to alleviate administrative burdens, allowing providers to focus more on patient care. The workflow is streamlined for efficiency: a clinician records a clinical encounter in Haiku, and Insight Health's advanced AI processes the audio. The technology converts the conversation into a structured clinical note, which is then sent directly to Hyperspace for the clinician to review, edit, and sign. On average, clinician users save over two hours daily on documentation.

"Being listed in Epic's Toolbox is a testament to our commitment to deep integration and delivering a solution that feels like a natural extension of the clinician's workflow," said Jaimal Soni, CEO of Insight Health. "We were founded by practicing physicians to solve the problem of documentation burnout, and this milestone allows us to empower even more clinicians to dedicate their time to what truly matters: caring for their patients."

"As a practicing physician, I know the frustration of being buried in paperwork instead of engaging with my patients. We built AI Scribe to solve our own problem," said Dr. Pankaj Gore, Co-Chief Medical Officer of Insight Health. "The integration into Haiku is a game-changer that saves an incredible amount of time and allows us to get back to the work that matters: patient care."

Insight Health AI Scribe is distinguished by its powerful combination of personalization and safety. The platform’s proprietary "clinician-style fingerprinting" technology learns an individual provider's preferences, ensuring notes reflect their unique voice and workflow. Prioritizing patient safety above all, the solution is built on the proprietary SAFEai quality assurance framework. This advanced system actively monitors every interaction to ensure the highest levels of clinical accuracy and data security, providing a crucial layer of trust and reliability for providers and health systems. The solution is also fully HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 Type II certified.

Toolbox is for products in specific categories that follow Epic's recommended connection practices. Insight Health AI Scribe's listing signifies its seamless integration with Epic's Ambient Voice Recognition module for notes in outpatient settings.

About Insight Health Insight Health provides a comprehensive AI Agentic Platform designed to automate and streamline patient-facing clinical workflows. The company's suite of AI agents, including FrontDesk AI, Phone Triage AI, Referrals AI, and the flagship Aura AI Scribe, work together to streamline tasks from patient intake and scheduling to clinical documentation. Developed by physicians, Insight Health's cutting-edge technology is combined with deep clinical expertise to deliver intuitive solutions that improve documentation quality, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens. With a core focus on clinical accuracy, security, and adaptability, Insight Health is committed to helping healthcare organizations save time, reduce clinician burnout, and deliver exceptional patient care.

Epic, Haiku, and Hyperspace are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

