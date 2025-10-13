Mitsubishi Electric to Power Next-Generation AI Factories with 800 VDC Infrastructure

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI), a leader in mission-critical power protection and energy storage, announces its support for the deployment of 800 VDC infrastructure in AI factories by leveraging its expertise in Direct Current (DC) power distribution technology.

Traditional 54 VDC in-rack architectures are not optimized for the megawatt-scale racks and tightly synchronized compute clusters that define modern AI factories. As demand scales, customers are looking for new paths to support next-generation GPU power distribution. 800 VDC is emerging as the new standard for these applications.

MEPPI will leverage the proven expertise of its parent corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) in DC power distribution technology, having previously tested and installed DC data center infrastructure in the United States.

MEPPI’s Critical Power Solutions Division (CPSD) is dedicated to minimizing downtime and delivering unparalleled reliability in power, cooling, and customer experience. Consistent with this mission, and through collaboration with NVIDIA, MEPPI CPSD is pursuing centralized rectifiers and DC-compatible energy storage systems to enable safe, efficient, and high performance 800 VDC power delivery for the world’s most demanding and specialized computing infrastructure.

“Our deep experience in critical power, power electronics, and energy storage systems positions us to help our customers achieve the highest levels of uptime and efficiency in their AI factories,” said John Campion, General Manager, at MEPPI CPSD. “To meet these needs, we are excited to develop technologies that support industry moves toward an 800 VDC power standard for AI infrastructure.”

As we advance toward 800 VDC and deepen our collaboration with NVIDIA, MEPPI will continue investing in R&D to deliver solutions that meet our customers’ most pressing needs - safety, reliability, and uptime at scale.

About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) specializes in delivering secure and sustainable energy systems and solutions to the electric power industry, including smart grid distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), battery energy storage solutions (BESS), and substation monitoring utilizing advanced analytics. In addition, MEPPI’s Critical Power Solutions Division solves the challenges of mission critical facilities with complete solutions for data center operators from hyperscale to edge. MEPPI’s Diamond Vision Division designs, constructs, and maintains large-scale, high-definition video displays for advertising, architectural enhancement, and stadium viewing. MEPPI’s Transportation Systems Division provides power, comfort, and efficiency solutions to the rail industry. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products, services, and solutions for the electric power, data center, visual display, and rail transportation industries can be found at www.MEPPI.com. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, MEPPI is a U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S. $36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥150=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025.