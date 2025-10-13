Pyth Network Partners With Kalshi to Deliver Real-Time Prediction Market Data Onchain

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyth Network (“Pyth”), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced its partnership with Kalshi, the first U.S. federally regulated event-exchange platform, to deliver its prediction market information across more than 100 blockchains. This marks the first time regulated event data will be streamed onchain at scale, enabling developers, institutions, and protocols to build applications powered by real-time probabilities of future outcomes. By expanding market data beyond asset prices to the realm of events—politics, economics, sports, crypto, and culture—this partnership unlocks a new dimension of financial infrastructure.

Onchain builders need a trusted, composable source of event data. Pyth’s integration with Kalshi makes regulated prediction market prices available to everyone with an internet connection, giving developers a foundation to create new classes of financial products. Kalshi, as the leading CFTC-regulated event exchange in the US, delivers the credibility, oversight, and scale required to establish event-driven data as a first-class category in DeFi. As of last week, Kalshi has expanded to 140 countries globally on the heels of a $300 million raise at a $5 billion valuation.

“Since gaining prominence during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, prediction markets have emerged as powerful tools for translating expectations about future events into real-time prices,” said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and contributor to Pyth. “Partnering with Kalshi, the leading regulated event exchange, underscores our vision to be the most comprehensive and resilient financial data ecosystem in the world. We’re excited to take this significant step as the first institutional market data provider to offer prediction market data onchain.”

Live Kalshi markets that are now available via Pyth include:

New York City Mayor Election

F1 Drivers Champion

MLB Champion

Number of Rate Cuts in 2025

"Oracles represent the first step in taking Kalshi onchain. Now builders can finally bring their Kalshi ideas to life on the world computer." — 0xUltra

The integration with Kalshi follows a series of significant developments for Pyth, including the launch of Pyth Pro, its next-generation subscription service designed to deliver institutional-grade market data across cryptocurrencies, equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange, and an exclusive partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies to provide SEC-registered US equity pricing during critical after-hours trading via Blue Ocean ATS.

About Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is the largest first-party financial data protocol. The network supports over 2,000 real-time price feeds across major asset classes including digital assets, equities, ETFs, FX, and commodities. The network comprises some of the world's largest exchanges, market makers, and financial services providers contributing their proprietary price data onchain for aggregation and distribution to smart contract applications. Thanks to the Pyth Network’s innovative pull oracle design, applications can effortlessly "pull" the latest price onto their native blockchain on demand. In less than a year since the launch of its cross-chain pull model, the network has secured over $1.6T in total value. The Pyth Network has been used by over 600 DeFi applications and protocols across over 100 blockchains in over $65B in trading volume and in over 180 applications. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here and its documentation.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the first and largest CFTC regulated financial exchange offering prediction markets, which are financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, inflation rates, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer of prediction markets, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.