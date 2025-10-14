CanTex Capital Announces Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio to Stockbridge Capital Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanTex Capital (“CanTex”), a commercial real estate investment firm focused on infill industrial assets, today announced the sale of eight industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) assets located across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Stockbridge Capital Group (“Stockbridge”), a leading real estate investment management firm.

The eight-building, 44-acre portfolio boasts a 100% occupancy rate across four distinct IOS subtypes, supporting a broad range of uses. The institutional-quality portfolio is located within the most sought-after, high-density, industrial infill submarkets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area – including Brookhollow / Trinity, Garland, Great Southwest and Central and East Fort Worth.

Developed for long term and flexible applications across the IOS spectrum, the highly functional properties offer access to the area’s extensive freeway system and rail hubs, as well as to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

“This transaction illustrates CanTex’s expertise in the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s burgeoning industrial outdoor storage sector amid growing demand for high-quality, mission-critical industrial and logistics real estate,” said Romit Cheema, CEO of CanTex Capital. “We are proud to deliver this outstanding portfolio fully-leased – successfully executing on our deep experience identifying, developing and managing unique industrial assets in an increasingly competitive market.”

CanTex has contributed heavily to recent movements in the region’s industrial real estate market, transacting over 8.3 million square feet of Class B industrial space since 2020.

Eastdil Secured served as the exclusive advisor to CanTex on the transaction.

About CanTex Capital

CanTex Capital is a leading commercial real estate investment firm specializing in the repositioning and redevelopment of infill industrial properties across Texas. Since its founding in 2018, CanTex has acquired over 8 million square feet of industrial space, establishing a strong presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth and broader Texas markets. With a vertically integrated team managing acquisitions, construction, property, and asset management in-house, CanTex delivers a hands-on approach to value creation. Committed to integrity, forward-thinking strategies, and operational excellence, CanTex combines an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong focus on tenant experience, redefining success for its partners and the communities it serves.

About Stockbridge

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Stockbridge has approximately $36.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2025) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit www.stockbridge.com.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.