GEODNET and UTTO Official Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEODNET, the world’s largest decentralized Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) network with more than 20,000 active stations worldwide, is pleased to announce that UTTO, a leading innovator in underground utility mapping and digital damage prevention solutions, has become an official GEODNET partner. This partnership enables UTTO to leverage GEODNET’s global RTK correction services across its solutions, bringing enhanced centimeter-level accuracy to the utility locating and GIS industries.

UTTO x GEODNET are redefining the future of connected infrastructure in the industrial space - precise, and unstoppable Share

UTTO is known for pioneering products such as the vLocate Mapper®, which integrates directly with GIS platforms like Esri’s ArcGIS Field Maps to streamline underground asset mapping and verification. By adopting GEODNET’s RTK correction services, UTTO customers gain access to reliable, triple-band GNSS corrections delivered through a uniform, global network. This ensures consistent accuracy across regions and significantly reduces the complexity traditionally associated with GNSS corrections.

The collaboration provides UTTO users with seamless access to GEODNET’s correction services out of the box, eliminating the need for manual RTK configuration and reducing deployment friction for field teams. This simplifies the process of achieving centimeter-level accuracy in mapping underground infrastructure, while maintaining scalability for large utility operators and municipalities.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Turnkey RTK Access – UTTO devices now integrate directly with GEODNET corrections, requiring no manual RTK setup.

Global Coverage – GEODNET’s network of 20,000+ stations ensures consistent high-precision positioning across multiple regions.

Utility Mapping Optimization – Enhanced accuracy for locating underground assets, reducing strikes, and improving field efficiency.

GIS Integration – Seamless compatibility with industry-leading platforms such as Esri ArcGIS.

By combining UTTO’s innovative hardware and digital services with GEODNET’s scalable RTK infrastructure, the partnership sets a new standard for safe, precise, and efficient underground utility mapping.

For more information on UTTO’s utility mapping solutions, visit www.utto.com.

For more information on GEODNET correction services, visit www.geodnet.com.

About UTTO

UTTO is a technology company focused on advancing underground infrastructure safety through precision mapping, enterprise digital services, and quality assurance solutions. With products like the vLocate Mapper®, UTTO empowers field teams and utilities to locate, map, and manage underground assets with centimeter-level accuracy. UTTO’s solutions integrate seamlessly with leading GIS ecosystems, helping reduce utility strikes and streamline infrastructure management.

About GEODNET

GEODNET is a highly reliable, Web3-powered RTK Network that leverages DePIN principles to deliver next-generation high-precision positioning. With more than 20,000 active stations worldwide, GEODNET enables a 100x improvement in accuracy compared to standalone GPS. Its decentralized infrastructure complements on-device sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and IMUs to power AI-based autonomous systems and enterprise solutions with precise 3D localization.