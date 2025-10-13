Curtiss-Wright Selected by Bell Textron to Provide Encrypted Flight Recorders for MV-75 Long Range Assault Aircraft Program

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced it has been selected by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to provide encrypted flight data recorder technology that will operate over the digital backbone on the United States Army’s MV-75 FLRAA next-generation tiltrotor program (previously known as Future Long Range Assault Aircraft or FLRAA), part of the Future Vertical Lift initiative.

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply Bell with a combined cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) using encryption technology. Curtiss-Wright’s first phase of the program began in July 2025 and will continue through full-rate production.

"We are proud to have been selected by Bell to supply our encrypted CVR and FDR technology in support of the U.S. Army’s MV-75 FLRAA program,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Building on our decades-long experience as a leading supplier of flight recorder equipment, this combined solution utilizes technology from across Curtiss-Wright’s portfolio to provide new capabilities into modern military aircraft. With the CVR/FDR solution, we will enable the designer and operator of the aircraft to provide improved safety to its air crew and passengers.”

The CVR/FDR uniquely leverages a combination of small size and weight, high-capacity storage and internationally certified encryption technology, enabling rapid deployment and reduced program risk. Based on Curtiss-Wright’s compact, lightweight Fortress™ CVR technology, this variant flight recorder is compliant with the latest FAA regulations and requirements for 25-hour CVRs as well as existing international regulations in Europe, Canada, Mexico and Singapore. The unit provides four channels of audio recording, all with wideband performance, providing superior clarity over current-generation recorders.

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Defense Electronics segment. For additional information on Curtiss-Wright’s data storage solutions, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com and LinkedIn.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Nuclear Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 9,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright’s expectations of a continued relationship with an existing customer, the future funding and success of this military program, the performance of its products in this program, and the potential long-term value associated with this contract, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US and Foreign government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.