Freemans Grattan Holdings Joins Forces With NotifyNOW to Put Bereaved Customers at the Heart of Their Service

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading bereavement notification service NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips & Cohen Associates (PCA), has signed a new partnership with Freemans Grattan Holdings (FGH) which will simplify end-of-life administration for the digital department store’s customers.

FGH owns a portfolio of fashion brands, including Grattan, Kaleidoscope, Swimwear 365 and Curvissa, and is based in West Yorkshire. Arguably its most well-known retail platform Freemans.com has been on a transformational journey over the last few years shifting from a catalogue to an on-line digital department store.

A single-minded renewed focus on shoppers over 40 years old has grown sales, ahead of the market and in turn customer numbers for the now pure play business.

From today people handling the affairs of a customer who has died will now be able to inform FGH about a death through the digital platform NotifyNOW, while also being offered the option to notify other service providers with one click.

Iola Sanger, Head of Financial Services Operations at FGH, says: “We are always looking to incorporate the latest technology to improve customer experience and particularly to make life easier for those facing difficult circumstances, such as bereaved customers.

“Dealing with the death of a family member or friend is always a stressful time for our customers, which is why partnering with NotifyNOW was an easy decision for us. Together we are removing the administrative burden on bereaved individuals and families.

“NotifyNOW’s technology will allow our customers to eradicate much of the time and stress of notifying multiple organisations, and let them get on with grieving.”

Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO at Phillips & Cohen Associates, says: “As a large business with multiple fashion brands, FGH has tens of thousands of customers and it’s important for them to make life easier for those facing bereavement.

“We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with our first fashion business and to see FGH leading the way when it comes to bereaved customer service and we are convinced that many more in the fashion sector will follow their lead.”

When someone contacts FGH to report the death of a customer, a link on the website will offer access to NotifyNOW. They will then be asked to upload customer details.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform over 2,000 companies, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies, in one go, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each individual company.

Phillips & Cohen is the sole licensee of the NotifyNOW platform which is owned by The Estate Registry.

