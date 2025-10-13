PubMatic and MNTN Partner to Expand Premium CTV Market, Driving Net-New Advertiser Demand and Unlocking a 10% Publisher Revenue Lift

No Headquarters/REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic today announces a strategic partnership with MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) that significantly expands access to premium Connected TV advertising for performance-focused marketers. By supplying MNTN's self-serve Performance TV platform with PubMatic's direct access to top-tier streaming publishers, including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Sling, Philo, and LG Channels, the partnership is already delivering measurable results: publishers on the PubMatic platform are experiencing 10% revenue uplift from 14% more unique advertiser demand1. That’s in part a result of market expansion: nearly all (97%) of MNTN's advertiser customers are entirely new to CTV.

"There's substantial advertiser demand that hasn't participated in Connected TV because the infrastructure hasn't matched their requirements," said Chris Innes, Chief Operating Officer, MNTN. "Our customer base reflects this: they expect TV to provide the same data, control, and accountability they get across search, social, and display. With the help of PubMatic's direct access to premium publishers, we're enabling these performance-focused marketers to participate in high-quality streaming environments. The revenue growth publishers are seeing validates that this approach works for all stakeholders as we open access to CTV to more advertisers.”

Creating Value Across the Ecosystem

With familiar workflows and ease-of-use, MNTN delivers measurable, auto-optimized CTV campaigns built for marketers who require more accountability from their campaigns. MNTN aims to remove the barriers to TV advertising that have resulted from the need for substantial budgets, agency relationships, and acceptance of inadequate measurement.

PubMatic's direct inventory access provides the transparent supply-path connection these advertisers require, delivering complete visibility into where ads run, clear cost structures without hidden markups, and AI-powered optimization leveraging supply-side intelligence. For advertisers accustomed to digital transparency standards, this infrastructure provides confidence to invest media budgets in premium CTV.

The result: premium streaming inventory for all, not just Fortune 500 brands.

The partnership also solves a critical growth challenge for publishers: how to expand revenue beyond traditional advertiser segments while maintaining brand safety and inventory quality. The 10% revenue lift from 14% more unique demand demonstrates that these net-new advertisers deliver exceptional value efficiency. They're not just filling remnant inventory at discounted rates, they're competing for premium placements because their performance requirements demand quality environments where audiences are engaged.

Publishers can achieve sustainable revenue growth from both an advertiser segment that was previously inaccessible through traditional sales channels and new dollars that are not redistributed from existing TV or digital campaigns. MNTN’s largely net-new to TV customer base represents market expansion without cannibalizing existing demand. The 14% increase in unique advertisers also reduces revenue concentration risk, diversifying publisher income streams while maintaining premium inventory standards.

The Market Opportunity

The untapped CTV demand is vast. US CTV ad spend is expected to hit $36.87 billion in 2025 (eMarketer). While spend to date has been driven mainly by incumbent TV advertisers reallocating budgets, small and mid-size businesses, which allocate 67% of their ad budgets to digital (Data Catalyst), represent a massive growth opportunity.

PubMatic is lowering barriers to entry for these advertisers. IAB research shows that 73% of advertisers view measurement and attribution as the top challenges in CTV, while 68% require transparency into ad placements. This partnership tackles both: MNTN offers audience, measurement, and optimization infrastructure, and PubMatic's SSP access provides inventory transparency.

"When you see a consistent revenue lift and unique demand, it demonstrates the quality and value these advertisers represent," said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV at PubMatic. "This isn’t just incremental volume, it’s meaningful market expansion. By providing direct access and supply-path transparency, we're connecting our premium publishers with an advertiser segment that delivers strong results. Our publisher partners gain sustainable revenue growth while these advertisers get the premium brand-safe environments and accountability they require. It's a model that works, and the early metrics prove there's substantial room for continued expansion."

Learn More

The MNTN-PubMatic partnership is live now. Advertisers can discover premium CTV access, and publishers seeking new advertiser demand can contact PubMatic through their current relationships or at www.pubmatic.com.

1 Source: PubMatic internal platform data observed for 10 publishers across three months, as compared to revenue for a similar time frame without MNTN demand.