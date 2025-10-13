Coleman All Natural Meats Celebrates National Pork Month with Chef Lori Rogers

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Coleman All Natural Meats continues to celebrate its 150th year anniversary, the brand has partnered with author and Chef Lori Rogers to commemorate National Pork Month. Chef Lori, known for her “Calibama Cooking” through her “Chef Lorious” brand, infuses her southern Alabama roots with her California upbringing to highlight pork as one of America’s favorite proteins.

“Pork is one of my go-to choices for protein; it is premium, affordable, easy to prepare, and delicious. It can be elevated with a few simple ingredients and made in many different versatile ways like in roasts, sausages, and soups. I’m excited to team up with Coleman to share my stuffed tenderloin glazed with Blackberry Merlot wine-infused jam in time for the upcoming holiday season. It's a new elevated twist to bring to the dinner table,” said Chef Rogers.

Coleman has been raising animals responsibly for over 150 years, and makes a portfolio of pork products that meet growing consumer demand for quality, transparency, and great taste. As families look for proteins with clean ingredient labels that fit their budgets, Coleman stands out with offerings that bring heritage, trust, and uncompromising standards to the table.

“Pork has always been an important protein staple, but we’re seeing families choose pork more frequently now as an economical and high-flavor choice compared to other proteins,” said Patricia W. Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, Coleman All Natural Meats. “Families don’t have to sacrifice taste, whether it’s classic ribs on the grill, quick weeknight pork chops, or flavorful sausage, consumers are turning to pork for both everyday meals and special occasions. At Coleman, we’re proud to deliver pork raised the way nature intended — with no antibiotics ever and all-natural practices families can feel good about.”

According to FMI’s 2025 Power of Meat report, pork remains a top choice for families, delivering flavor, value, and versatility in kitchens across the country. Key insights from the report demonstrate pork’s staying power:

Pork continues to drive category growth , with ground pork, ribs, and sausage among the strongest performers.

, with ground pork, ribs, and sausage among the strongest performers. Shoppers value versatility : pork is ranked among the most affordable proteins, giving families budget-friendly options without sacrificing taste.

: pork is ranked among the most affordable proteins, giving families budget-friendly options without sacrificing taste. Value-added products are gaining momentum , especially seasoned, marinated, and ready-to-cook cuts that save time for busy households.

, especially seasoned, marinated, and ready-to-cook cuts that save time for busy households. Consumers are seeking natural and clean-label options more than ever — aligning with Coleman’s all-natural, no antibiotics ever commitment.

To learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats' 150th Anniversary, and upcoming community events please visit: ColemanNatural.com

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneer's high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com and follow @colemannaturalmeats on social media.

About Chef Lori Rogers

Chef Lorious is an American lifestyle brand founded by tastemaker, celebrity chef and cookbook author, Lori Rogers. With roots in both California and Alabama, Chef Lorious combines Southern comfort food with chic California style. The culinary mastermind behind Jam Vino wine-infused jam, Chef Lorious tapped her southern roots and California upbringing to blend the traditions of jam-making and wine-making. The result is an entirely new category of gourmet jam — Jam Vino. All natural with just five ingredients, Jam Vino is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and kid-friendly because the alcohol cooks down. Jam Vino accolades and features include: "Editor's Top Pick" in Food and Beverage Magazine, Good Morning America, Dallas Hotel Magazine, Vanity Fair, and was selected as one of Whoopi Goldberg's "Favorite Things" on "The View" in May 2025.

Chef Lorious has been featured on numerous morning show segments across the country and has a recurring monthly "Taste Texas" segment on "Good Morning Texas." Chef Lorious is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and the author of "Calibama Cooking: Classic & Contemporary Comfort Food." Jam Vino will make its retail debut in 270 Walmart stores across Texas and Oklahoma, in addition to online availability at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and JamVino.com. For consumer and wholesale inquiries, visit www.JamVino.com and www.ChefLorious.com.