Electra Selects Evolito to Supply Electric Engines for the EL9 Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

MANASSAS, Va. & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) has selected Evolito, a leading developer of electric engines, generators and fully-integrated electric propulsion systems for aerospace, to supply the electric propulsion units (EPUs) for Electra’s groundbreaking EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft that takes off and lands in 150 feet (45 meters).

Evolito will provide Electra with high-performance EPUs that integrate lightweight motors, high-integrity motor controllers, and advanced thermal controls. Engineered for aerospace-grade reliability and efficiency, these EPUs drive the eight propellers along the edge of the EL9’s wing. This distributed electric propulsion system enables the EL9’s ultra-high lift, delivering low airspeeds and precision landings.

“Our production contract with Evolito is a significant step forward for our vision for Direct Aviation—safe, quiet, and affordable air mobility that connects communities in ways never before possible,” said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. “Evolito’s lightweight, durable, and cost-effective design will provide exceptional long-term value for operators through low maintenance, long life, and proven reliability.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Electra on the EL9, a game-changing aircraft that aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation,” said Dr. Chris Harris, CEO and Co-founder of Evolito. “Our engine technology is designed for type-certification and scalable production, making it ideally suited to support Electra’s vision for clean, accessible, and efficient regional air travel.”

“Evolito’s EPUs deliver exceptional performance and reliability on a technology chassis with a proven heritage,” noted JP Stewart, Electra’s Senior Vice President, Product Development.

Electra’s nine-passenger EL9 Ultra Short combines patented blown-lift technology and distributed electric propulsion to take off and land in just 150 feet (45 meters), dramatically reducing noise and emissions while unlocking thousands of new access points for air service. Using electric engines to blow air over the wing and large flaps significantly increases wing lift at very slow speeds, allowing the EL9 to take off and land in just 1/10th of the space needed by conventional aircraft. Powered wind tunnel tests of the EL9’s blown wing have validated lift coefficients greater than 20, or seven times greater than the range typical of unblown wings.

With the EL9, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, a new model of regional air mobility that saves travellers time, maximizes existing infrastructure, and connects underserved communities. The first test flights are planned for 2027, with certification and commercial service entry anticipated in late 2029, into 2030 under FAA Part 23 regulations. With over 2,200 pre-orders from more than 60 commercial customers worldwide, including both airlines and helicopter operators, the EL9 is already one of the most in-demand aircraft in the advanced air mobility (AAM) sector.

Learn more about how Electra’s blown-lift technology (video) opens a new era of Direct Aviation (video) at these links.

About Evolito

Evolito is leading electric propulsion and power generation for aerospace with world-leading, light weight axial-flux motors and integrated systems designed for certification and scalable production. Evolito’s electric propulsion systems offer the highest power and torque densities in class. Evolito supports VTOL and fixed-wing applications with propulsion and generation solutions that deliver unmatched power density, efficiency, and safety. The privately held company is based in Oxford. Evolito’s investors include B-Flexion, Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and HostPlus.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced aerospace company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that achieve unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, Statkraft Ventures (Norway’s sovereign fund), the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy, along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.