Press Ganey Establishes Strategic Partnership With Prisma Health to Transform Healthcare Operations

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leader in experience measurement, analytics, and advisory services for health systems and health plans, today announced a strategic partnership with Prisma Health. The collaboration aims to transform healthcare operations with a new technology-enabled model to support how organizations function each day: the Press Ganey Clinical Operating System (cOS).

The cOS, enabled by Press Ganey’s Human Experience (HX) Platform, simplifies workflows and streamlines communications to create alignment and foster shared accountability. It brings structure and simplicity to daily healthcare operations, helping teams focus on what matters most in patient care while reducing burden on the workforce.

“The Press Ganey Clinical Operating System connects the human and operational sides of healthcare,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “It gives organizations a clear, technology-enabled management system for how work gets done, and how teams align, escalate, and improve together each day. Partnering with Prisma Health to implement this fully integrated system shows what’s possible when technology supports people and amplifies their ability to deliver exceptional care.”

In practice, the daily cOS connects core routines like tiered huddles, leader rounding, and centralized dashboards into a single management system, giving large, complex health organizations a way to coordinate fragmented processes through one consistent operating rhythm.

“Prisma Health is committed to building partnerships to enhance our ability to positively impact patient care,” said Mark O’Halla, President and CEO of Prisma Health. “Our collaboration with Press Ganey will allow us to continually drive innovation as well as efficiency in healthcare operations.”

Prisma Health is nationally recognized for excellence in safety, quality, and patient experience, and will be deploying Press Ganey’s Consumer Experience, Patient Experience, Event Reporting, and Digital Rounding solutions to unify insights across the health system.

“We’re redesigning how healthcare operates, every day, at every level,” said Dr. Jonathan Gleason, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at Prisma Health. “Our clinical operating system is a tech-enabled management system for the core daily activities in our operating units. It brings clarity and consistency to the work, helping teams improve safety, quality and efficiency while also creating a better environment for both caregivers and patients. Fully integrating and simplifying this work is transformational. This is a better way to operate.”

The concept of an “operating system” reflects a growing movement in healthcare to create reliable, supportive structures that enable teams to perform at their best. By uniting siloed workstreams into one connected system, Press Ganey and Prisma Health are managing complexity with greater coherence and agility and setting a new standard for how health systems align operations, data, and human experience.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Press Ganey is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms.

About Prisma Health

Recognized as one of “America’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fortune, Prisma Health is a South Carolina-based private nonprofit healthcare organization with more than 32,000 team members and nearly 6,000 employed and independent clinicians across its clinically integrated inVio Health Network. Prisma Health serves more than 1.6 million unique patients annually in its South Carolina and Tennessee markets, and has earned national recognition for clinical quality and patient experience across its 19 acute and specialty hospitals, 3,131 licensed beds, and 320 practice sites.