BigBear.ai and Tsecond Partner to Deliver AI-Enabled Edge Infrastructure for the Battlefield

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions for national security, today announced a strategic partnership with Tsecond, Inc. to deliver AI-enabled edge infrastructure for mission-critical operations. The collaboration combines BigBear.ai’s ConductorOS orchestration platform with Tsecond’s BRYCK platform, enabling U.S. national security organizations to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge.

“Edge AI must be fast, secure, and simple to deploy under pressure,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Together with Tsecond as a preferred partner for hardware at the tactical edge, we’re equipping national security teams with the ability to process data within seconds, detect threats sooner, and adapt quickly – even in disconnected environments – for decisive action when it matters most.”

The joint solution will provide mission-ready infrastructure that simplifies deployment and management of AI at the tactical edge, allowing tactical teams to make faster, more informed decisions without dependence on full connectivity or cloud compute. Key benefits include:

Accelerates situational awareness through real-time, multi-domain sensor data processing

Enhances threat detection and decision-making in contested or disconnected environments with local compute and storage to execute AI models independently of the cloud

Delivers enterprise-scale AI available in compact, deployable systems

“This partnership combines the strengths of both companies by bringing AI capabilities closer to the mission,” said Sahil Chawla, CEO of TSecond. “By enabling faster situational awareness and more reliable operations at the edge, we’re giving warfighters the confidence and clarity they need to succeed.”

To learn more about BigBear.ai’s orchestration platform, visit bigbear.ai/solutions/conductoros-ai-orchestration/. To learn more about the BigBear.ai and Tsecond integration, contact info@bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in , Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About Tsecond

Tsecond is a Silicon Valley–based defense technology company delivering hyperconverged platforms purpose‑built for the tactical edge. Its flagship solution, BRYCK, combines petabyte‑scale ruggedized storage with over 1,600 TOPS of AI compute in a compact system weighing under 15 lbs. By enabling AI‑enabled data fusion, sensor analytics, and mission decision support in D‑DIL environments, Tsecond provides warfighters deployable cloud‑scale AI and supercomputing, ensuring mission success at the edge. For more information, visit tsecond.ai and follow Tsecond on LinkedIn: @TsecondInc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.