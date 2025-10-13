Solentrex Secures Strategic Investment Roadmap With Chair Capital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chair Capital announces that Solentrex, a participant in its Investment Roadmap program, has achieved significant traction following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) earlier this year. The MOU has been pivotal in helping Solentrex secure fresh investment and gain support from local government, unlocking grant funding to accelerate project development.

Solentrex provides a cloud-based, AI-powered SaaS sales and workflow platform for solar EPCs and installers, streamlining everything from customer proposals to financing and installation. By equipping renewable energy professionals with smarter tools, Solentrex enables faster adoption of clean energy solutions at scale.

Richard Armour, Chief Investment Officer at Chair Capital, commented:

“Solentrex is a prime example of the type of high-potential business our Investment Roadmap was designed to support. Our MOU not only gave them an extra layer of credibility with investors and government but also reflects our conviction in their ability to deliver real impact in the energy transition. We’re delighted to see their rapid progress and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

Michael Salorio, President & CEO of Solentrex, added:

“Partnering with Chair Capital is an incredible opportunity, providing the leadership and financial resources for Solentrex to rapidly accelerate time to market and growth. The MOU provides a detailed roadmap for deliverables and investment capital over the next two years. We are very excited to have a powerhouse like Chair Capital as a partner who shares the vision of a clean energy future.”

Chair Capital’s Investment Roadmap provides structure and credibility for emerging clean-tech companies, guiding them to become investment-ready while instilling confidence in stakeholders.

About Chair Capital

Chair Capital is a specialist investment firm based in London & Dubai, focused exclusively on the convergence of renewable energy, data center infrastructure, and AI technologies. Chair Capital invests from $10M to $500M in companies building the critical infrastructure for tomorrow's digital and sustainable economy.

About Solentrex

Solentrex delivers an AI-powered SaaS platform for solar EPCs and installers, streamlining the sales, proposal, financing, and installation workflow to drive faster and more effective clean energy adoption.