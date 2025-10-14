TravelX Expands Into U.S. Market With New Airline Partner Spirit Airlines

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelX, a pioneer in airline inventory and the leader in post-booking revenue management technology, today announced its first U.S. airline partner, Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines will integrate TravelX’s RmX platform into its commercial operations, enabling the airline to dynamically reallocate seats, deliver personalized offers, and monetize post-booking inventory.

“We are excited to reach a major milestone in our efforts to expand TravelX’s partner footprint globally as we enter the U.S. market with one of the country’s most innovative value carriers, Spirit Airlines,” said Brent Overbeek, Chief Commercial Officer at TravelX. “Our RmX technology will help Spirit Airlines drive incremental revenue and optimize its network while elevating the partner experience.”

“By leveraging TravelX’s technology, we can offer expanded flexibility that delivers an even greater value to Guests, while creating new opportunities to boost revenue,” said Rana Ghosh, Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. “We look forward to working with TravelX and thank them for their partnership.”

The agreement reinforces TravelX’s role in reshaping post-booking revenue management for airlines across different business models and regions.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

About TravelX

TravelX, a pioneer in post-booking revenue management technology, empowers airlines to shift from static to dynamic post-booking inventory management, enabling them to optimize revenue while offering passengers greater flexibility. Learn more at travelx.com.