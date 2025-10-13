Modly Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Baltimore market through its partnership with Modly Dermatology.

Founded in 2002 by Charlotte Modly, MD, FAAD, Modly Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Baltimore, Maryland, market. Dr. Modly is dedicated to providing personalized and professional skin care at her one location in Reisterstown, MD.

Dr. Modly is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Modly commented, “My staff and I are excited to join the Epiphany team. Epiphany is committed to growing in both the Baltimore market and the state of Maryland at-large, while making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values align with ours by emphasizing integrity and providing excellent medical and surgical dermatologic care for our patients. We look forward to working with Epiphany to achieve those goals.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Modly and her staff to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Modly and her colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in greater Baltimore.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Modly and her staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Modly’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 113 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.