Enpro Inc. Advances 3.0 Strategy with Agreements to Acquire AlpHa Measurement Solutions and Overlook Industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company, today announced that it has entered into separate, definitive agreements to acquire two strategic assets in key growth areas within its Sealing Technologies segment, AlpHa Measurement Solutions (“AlpHa”) and Overlook Industries (“Overlook”), for an aggregate of approximately $280 million in cash.

“The AlpHa and Overlook acquisitions will advance our Enpro 3.0 strategy by extending our critical capabilities in key growth nodes, positioning Enpro for enhanced profitable growth, while encouraging the pursuit of personal and professional development for all colleagues,” said Eric Vaillancourt, Enpro’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “AlpHa will build on our recent acquisition of AMI to expand our offerings in Compositional Analysis while Overlook will strengthen our capabilities within the biopharma production value chain. We look forward to welcoming the impressive AlpHa and Overlook teams to the Enpro family as we capitalize on our combined strengths to accelerate future enterprise growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

AlpHa is a Houston, Texas-based leading provider of liquid analytical sensing technologies and instrumentation for the measurement of key parameters for liquid processes. The company serves customers across a diverse set of end-markets, including industrial process control, water & wastewater, laboratory, and environmental monitoring.

AlpHa’s liquid analytical sensing and instrumentation solutions will broaden Enpro’s position in Compositional Analysis, a growing area within the Test & Measurement industry. The addition of AlpHa’s liquid analytics capabilities will expand Enpro’s existing gas stream applications acquired with AMI, offering customers a more complete suite of sensing and instrumentation solutions that ensure safety, consistency, and quality for a wide range of critical processes.

Overlook Industries, headquartered in Easthampton, Massachusetts, specializes in the design and fabrication of single-use technologies and other critical componentry for biopharmaceutical production processes. The acquisition of Overlook expands Enpro’s biopharmaceutical capabilities in liquid dose biologics, where more stringent aseptic processing is essential to contamination prevention.

Combined with Garlock Hygienic Technologies (GHT), Overlook’s technologies enhance Enpro’s solutions across the value chain of biopharma production. These strengthened capabilities provide Enpro more customer intimacy and technology expertise to better meet the industry’s growing need for tailored, single-use consumables as the production and use of biologics and cell and gene therapies accelerate.

Transaction Details

Following the completion of both transactions, AlpHa and Overlook will be included in Enpro’s Sealing Technologies segment, adding to the segment’s portfolio of products and solutions that safeguard critical environments. The combined entities are expected to show revenue growth rates higher than the Sealing Technologies segment average as well as initially contribute, on an annualized basis, more than $60 million in revenue and $17-$18 million in adjusted segment EBITDA. Enpro also expects the additions of AlpHa and Overlook to be accretive to total company profitability.

The acquisition of Overlook closed on October 8, 2025. The acquisition of AlpHa is expected to close in November 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Enpro intends to provide further information with respect to the transactions in its upcoming conference call accompanying its announcement of results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics, and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

