Cribl and DeepTempo Partner to Deliver Deep Learning-Powered Telemetry Management and Threat Detection for the Next Era of SecOps

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTempo, a pioneer in behavioral threat detection powered by deep learning, today announced a strategic partnership with Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security. Together, the companies are delivering an integrated solution that streamlines telemetry collection and unleashes deep learning-powered detection to stop polymorphic and agentic AI-driven threats.

At the core of the offering is Tempo, DeepTempo’s flagship platform. Tempo includes the company’s purpose-built LogLM, a foundation model developed by DeepTempo to understand the “language of logs,” along with the surrounding software and workflows needed for real-time, behavior-first detection. By combining Tempo’s advanced analytics with Cribl’s data collection and management capabilities, customers gain high-fidelity detections, faster investigations, and significant cost savings without the complexity of managing multiple collectors or preprocessing pipelines.

“Security teams need full visibility and the ability to act fast,” said Vlad Melnik, VP of Business Development and Global Alliances at Cribl. “With Cribl, organizations can shape and route telemetry to the right tools, like DeepTempo’s purpose-built deep learning engine, for real-time threat detection. It’s a natural fit: we deliver the right data, and Tempo extracts maximum security value.”

Key Benefits for Security Teams

Unified telemetry management: Cribl Stream, Lake, and Search unite the telemetry lifecycle—collecting, routing, tiering, and instantly searching logs, metrics, and events from any source in any format. The product suite enables centralized control, flexible access, and lower costs through seamless object store integration and federated search.

Cribl Stream, Lake, and Search unite the telemetry lifecycle—collecting, routing, tiering, and instantly searching logs, metrics, and events from any source in any format. The product suite enables centralized control, flexible access, and lower costs through seamless object store integration and federated search. Schema-aware enrichment: Cribl's Copilot Editor automatically maps raw telemetry to industry schemas (OCSF, ECS, UDM, ASIM), while Tempo layers in behavioral enrichment to accelerate time-to-insight.

Behavior-first detection: Tempo's LogLM, built and trained by DeepTempo, identifies subtle deviations from normal activity, from reconnaissance to lateral movement, with false positives under 1% after domain adaptation. The platform is agent-free and optimized for modern data lake and cloud-native environments.

Accelerated performance: NVIDIA GPU acceleration and RAPIDS integration enable high-throughput, real-time analysis of massive data volumes without sacrificing accuracy.

Faster SOC workflows: Tempo automatically tags sequences with MITRE ATT&CK techniques, builds forensic timelines, and uses vector-based correlation for rapid triage and root-cause analysis. Replay capabilities allow data retrieval from low-cost storage for investigation and model fine-tuning.

Cost optimization: Intelligent data routing and reduced false positives can lower SIEM licensing costs by up to 45%.

Security teams face an unprecedented challenge: the rapid growth of telemetry data combined with a new generation of polymorphic, AI-powered threats that evolve in real time. The partnership between DeepTempo and Cribl gives defenders a way to centralize control of their data and extract maximum security value from it without vendor lock-in or brittle, rule-bound detection pipelines.

“With Cribl’s data management and Copilot capabilities, pairing our Tempo platform at the network layer gives defenders both coverage and governance at scale,” said Evan Powell, CEO of DeepTempo. “Tempo’s LogLM turns raw telemetry into high-signal context, the insight security teams need to outpace agentic AI threats, zero-click exploits, and other attacks that slip past traditional defenses.”

The integrated solution is available now for deployment across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

To learn more about the DeepTempo–Cribl integration, visit www.deeptempo.ai.

About DeepTempo

DeepTempo offers deep learning-based cybersecurity solutions that safeguard enterprises and service providers against cyberattacks. Leveraging its purpose-built LogLMs, the company’s cybersecurity solutions are available on the Snowflake Native App Marketplace and for deployment across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, helping organizations optimize security spending and enhance operational efficiency while maintaining robust threat protection without lock-ins. To find out more, go to https://www.deeptempo.ai or check out the company's LinkedIn page, YouTube channel, and Medium posts.