Llama Group: Hotmix Radio Partners With Interactive Indoor Training App Kinomap

Hotmix, part of the Winamp family and one of the best destinations for curated, high-quality playlists, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kinomap, the interactive indoor training app for cycling, running, and rowing.

Kinomap has reimagined indoor training with over 40,000 real-life training videos filmed on the best tracks worldwide. With 30–40 new routes added daily and more than 370,000 miles of geolocated courses across 200+ countries, Kinomap gives users the chance to discover a new path every day.

Starting in Q3 2026, Kinomap users will be able to enjoy Hotmix Radio’s 70 expertly curated music stations while training. From high-energy playlists for intense workouts to smoother soundscapes for warm-ups and recovery, Hotmix brings uninterrupted, talk-free music designed by passionate human curators to every session.

“Training is as much about motivation as it is about movement,” said Philippe Moity, CEO of Kinomap. “By partnering with Hotmix, we’re giving our users not only the most immersive training videos but also the power of music—tailored to elevate every ride, run, or row.”

“At Hotmix, we believe great music fuels great experiences,” said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Hotmix. “Joining forces with Kinomap means our curated soundtracks can now inspire athletes during their training journeys—turning exercise into an emotional and energizing adventure.”

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Hotmix Radio Hotmix offers a curated selection of over 60 custom-made music stations, accessible via www.hotmixradio.com and the Hotmix mobile apps. Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix provides an authentic, seamless listening experience, perfectly tuned to your mood, atmosphere, and daily rhythm—whether you're at home, on a road trip, enjoying dinner with friends, or working out. Crafted with passion by our best-in-class human programmers, every stream is carefully designed to bring you music that resonates. Pick your Hotmix. Click & listen!

About Kinomap The largest video geolocated sharing platform. For over 10 years, we have been developing interactive and immersive training applications dedicated to cycling, running and indoor rowing. We host thousands of videos of real outdoor courses for training and travelling the world. We connect people to the best tracks in the world, to provide a truly innovative and immersive training experience.

