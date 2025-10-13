Welcome to the Agentic Enterprise: With Agentforce 360, Salesforce Elevates Human Potential in the Age of AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, announced the general availability of Agentforce 360, the culmination of a year of transformation, redefining how work gets done in the age of AI.

While others are just beginning to showcase what’s possible with agentic AI in the enterprise, Salesforce has spent the past year delivering it — with four major releases, thousands of customer deployments, and Salesforce itself as Customer Zero, proving how the Agentic Enterprise comes to life.

The Agentic Enterprise represents a new model for work — where AI elevates people rather than replacing them. In an Agentic Enterprise, every team operates with 24/7 intelligence: sales leads are never missed, service never sleeps, and every employee has an AI partner that helps them move faster and make smarter decisions. The result is a new era of productivity, customer connection, and growth.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise — where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

A Year of Innovation, Built on 26 Years of Trust

None of this would be possible without the foundation Salesforce has built as the world’s most trusted customer platform. The very technology that has powered CRM, automation, and analytics now powers AI agents capable of turning every workflow into intelligence, every employee into a multiplier, and every customer interaction into a moment of impact.

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of customers, advancing Agentforce through four major releases that paved the way for today’s launch of Agentforce 360:

Agentforce (October 2024): Introduced the first enterprise AI agent platform.

Introduced the first enterprise AI agent platform. Agentforce 2 (December 2024): Improved the Atlas Reasoning Engine for more predictable, grounded results.

Improved the Atlas Reasoning Engine for more predictable, grounded results. Agentforce 2dx (March 2025): Enabled agents to be embedded in any workflow — proactive, triggered, and cross-functional.

Enabled agents to be embedded in any workflow — proactive, triggered, and cross-functional. Agentforce 3 (June 2025): Delivered enhanced interoperability and governance, preparing enterprises for scale.

These milestones have led to Agentforce 360, which transforms Salesforce beyond CRM — where agents don’t just serve customers, but also empower employees, streamline operations, and collaborate with other agents.

The Platform Behind the Shift

Agentforce 360 uniquely brings together the four ingredients of an Agentic Enterprise:

Agentforce 360 Platform : The foundation for enterprise-grade AI agents, now featuring a new conversational builder, hybrid reasoning for greater control and accuracy, and voice capabilities.

The foundation for enterprise-grade AI agents, now featuring a new conversational builder, hybrid reasoning for greater control and accuracy, and voice capabilities. Data 360: The trusted, unified data layer that gives every agent context. With innovations like Intelligent Context and Tableau Semantics, companies can turn unstructured data and analytics into rich context and understanding for AI.

The trusted, unified data layer that gives every agent context. With innovations like Intelligent Context and Tableau Semantics, companies can turn unstructured data and analytics into rich context and understanding for AI. Customer 360 Apps: The business logic and institutional memory of every enterprise — capturing how it sells, serves, markets, and operates — now brought to life through AI agents that deeply understand every customer and process from the inside out.

The business logic and institutional memory of every enterprise — capturing how it sells, serves, markets, and operates — now brought to life through AI agents that deeply understand every customer and process from the inside out. Slack: The conversational interface for humans and agents to work together, connecting knowledge, actions, and data in real time.

This uniquely integrated approach enables businesses to deploy agents that are grounded in governed, trusted data; work across teams and workflows; collaborate with humans and other agents directly in Slack; and leverage existing processes, business logic, and data infrastructure. And with its open ecosystem, partners extend Salesforce’s technology into every industry with tailored solutions and services.

Proven with Customers. Proven Inside Salesforce.

Agentforce 360 isn’t another AI pilot — it’s already reshaping work inside Salesforce and across industries. Internally, Salesforce uses Agentforce 360 to handle routine tasks across sales, IT, and support, elevating employees to focus on strategy, creativity, and customer relationships.

With 12,000 customers, Agentforce 360 has delivered transformative results:

Reddit deflected 46% of support cases and cut resolution times by 84%, reducing average response time from 8.9 minutes to 1.4 minutes. “This efficiency lets us provide on-demand help for complex tasks, boost advertiser satisfaction by 20%, and free up human reps from repetitive questions,” said John Thompson, VP of Sales Strategy and Operations.

Adecco handled 51% of candidate conversations outside of standard working hours with agents. “Agentforce lets us automate high-volume tasks, strategically freeing our recruiters' time to focus on quality customer engagement,” said Pierre Matuchet, SVP IT & Digital Transformation.

OpenTable resolved 70% of diner and restaurant inquiries autonomously. “Agentforce delivered the warmth and white-glove service our industry demands,” said George Pokorny, SVP of Global Customer Success. “Within weeks, our restaurant agent handled 70% of questions — a marked improvement over our previous chatbot.”

Engine reduced handle time by 15%, saving over $2 million annually. “Agentforce is a game-changer,” said Elia Wallen, CEO. “Its voice capabilities will let us deliver our unique brand experience directly to customers, creating trusted interactions at scale.”

1-800Accountant achieved a 90% case deflection rate during tax week. “Agentforce lets us give customers real-time updates, flag savings, and arm our pros with pre-built agendas,” said Ryan Teeples, CTO. “Our team can now focus on the complex needs of our customers — keeping them successful.”

Go Deeper: What’s New in Agentforce 360

Agentforce 360 delivers the most advanced capabilities yet for building, deploying, and governing enterprise-grade AI agents. These innovations span the entire Salesforce ecosystem, from platform to data to customer apps to Slack.

Agentforce Platform: More Predictable, More Human

Agentforce 360 introduces the most dependable and accessible agents yet — designed to reason, act, and collaborate alongside people.

Agentforce Builder: A new conversational development studio that lets teams design, test, and deploy agents using natural language — no manual configuration required.

A new conversational development studio that lets teams design, test, and deploy agents using natural language — no manual configuration required. Agentforce Voice: A native voice layer that transforms IVR systems into natural, real-time conversations with low-latency transcription, realistic speech synthesis, and deep Salesforce integration.

A native voice layer that transforms IVR systems into natural, real-time conversations with low-latency transcription, realistic speech synthesis, and deep Salesforce integration. Hybrid Reasoning & Agent Script: Combines deterministic workflows with flexible LLM reasoning for precision and adaptability. Developers can define guardrails, tool use, and logic using Agent Script, powered by the configurable Atlas Reasoning Engine.

Combines deterministic workflows with flexible LLM reasoning for precision and adaptability. Developers can define guardrails, tool use, and logic using Agent Script, powered by the configurable Atlas Reasoning Engine. Agentforce Vibes : Extends low-code development to AI, letting builders “vibe-code” apps grounded in company data and governance.

Extends low-code development to AI, letting builders “vibe-code” apps grounded in company data and governance. Observability: New dashboards help teams monitor reasoning, accuracy, and compliance — improving reliability over time.

Data 360: Turning Data into Context

Data 360 now activates a company’s data — structured or unstructured — to give every agent business context and personalization.

Intelligent Context: Enables agents to access unstructured content like PDFs or diagrams to guide users through real tasks, such as troubleshooting or analysis.

Enables agents to access unstructured content like PDFs or diagrams to guide users through real tasks, such as troubleshooting or analysis. Tableau Semantics: Translates data into business language and ensures consistent metrics across clouds through the Customer 360 Semantic Data Model (SDM). With partners Databricks, dbt Labs, and Snowflake, Salesforce is enabling standardized semantics across platforms.

Customer 360 Apps: Agents in the Flow of Work

Salesforce apps now embed conversational agents that act directly in business workflows.

Agentforce Sales: Automates prospecting, qualification, and quoting with next-best actions.

Automates prospecting, qualification, and quoting with next-best actions. Agentforce Marketing: Builds and launches campaigns, journeys, and assets autonomously.

Builds and launches campaigns, journeys, and assets autonomously. Agentforce Service: Powers the Command Center for Service for proactive, always-on support.

Powers the Command Center for Service for proactive, always-on support. Agentforce Field Service: Automates scheduling, integrates live maps via Esri, and enables hands-free data capture with Voice to Form.

Automates scheduling, integrates live maps via Esri, and enables hands-free data capture with Voice to Form. Agentforce Revenue Management: Drives predictable growth with AI agents that empower sales, ops, and billing teams with agentic quoting, agentic billing, and consumption management.

Drives predictable growth with AI agents that empower sales, ops, and billing teams with agentic quoting, agentic billing, and consumption management. Agentforce Commerce: Helps increase shopper conversion and grow cart size with conversational, guided shopping experiences and checkout.

Helps increase shopper conversion and grow cart size with conversational, guided shopping experiences and checkout. Agentforce IT Service: Helps reduce IT costs and boost employee productivity by ending the portal-to-ticket era and deploying specialized AI agents to deliver 24/7 conversational resolutions everywhere employees work, including Slack. Customers can benefit from 100+ pre-built connectors, integrations, and workflows from partners including Box, CrowdStrike, Google, IBM, Okta, Oracle Netsuite, Workday, and Zoom.

Helps reduce IT costs and boost employee productivity by ending the portal-to-ticket era and deploying specialized AI agents to deliver 24/7 conversational resolutions everywhere employees work, including Slack. Customers can benefit from 100+ pre-built connectors, integrations, and workflows from partners including Box, CrowdStrike, Google, IBM, Okta, Oracle Netsuite, Workday, and Zoom. Agentforce 360 for Industries: Delivers faster time to value for every industry with new pre-built, industry-specific solutions like Agentforce Life Sciences, Agentforce Public Sector, and Agentforce Manufacturing.

Slack: The Agentic OS for the Enterprise

Slack becomes the system where humans, agents, apps, and data connect in real time.

Slack-First Apps: Agentforce Sales, IT Service, HR Service, and Tableau Next now surface insights and complete actions without leaving Slack.

Agentforce Sales, IT Service, HR Service, and Tableau Next now surface insights and complete actions without leaving Slack. Channel Expert Agent: Always-on expertise inside channels, powered by real-time enterprise knowledge search.

Always-on expertise inside channels, powered by real-time enterprise knowledge search. Enterprise Search: Natural language answers spanning Google Drive, GitHub, Jira, and more.

Natural language answers spanning Google Drive, GitHub, Jira, and more. Reimagined Slackbot: Context-aware assistant for writing help, message summaries, and huddle notes.

Context-aware assistant for writing help, message summaries, and huddle notes. Model Context Protocol (MCP): Integrates third-party AI like Anthropic, Dropbox, and OpenAI through new APIs for real-time knowledge and automation.

Partners: Extending the Agentforce 360 Ecosystem

Salesforce’s partner ecosystem extends and integrates across Agentforce 360, delivering apps and agents for any use case and deep industry expertise to drive customer success.

Expanded Customer Model Choice for Agentforce and hosting methods: Allows customers to bring the power of Anthropic via Amazon Bedrock, Google’s Gemini models, and OpenAI directly into the Salesforce experience.

Allows customers to bring the power of Anthropic via Amazon Bedrock, Google’s Gemini models, and OpenAI directly into the Salesforce experience. Slack-native AgentExchange: Turns Slack into the premier marketplace for AI agents. Building on the hundreds of partner-built actions and MCP servers that extend Agentforce agents, teams can now discover, try, and install agents and apps from partners like Anthropic (Claude), Cursor, Google Cloud, OpenAI (ChatGPT, Codex), Perplexity, Vercel, and WRITER — all natively within their Slack workspace.

Availability

Agentforce 360 is available globally today, with continued innovation arriving in pilot and beta over the coming months.

