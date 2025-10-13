Leonardo DRS and KNDS Sign Strategic Teaming Agreement to Offer High-Performance Self-Propelled Howitzer to U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS and KNDS announced today that they have entered into a strategic teaming agreement to offer a high-performance, self-propelled howitzer system to the U.S. defense market. The team intends to present the U.S. Army with the CAESAR® Self-Propelled Howitzer, a combat-proven and reliable system that addresses the U.S. Army’s needs for greater range and improved mobility. It is a powerful and combat-proven system built for accuracy, adaptability and rapid worldwide deployment.

The agreement brings together two leading defense companies with deep experience in developing and delivering mobile tactical capabilities: Leonardo DRS, a global leader in platform integration, which will be the prime contractor, and KNDS, a global leader in developing mobile artillery systems and complete range of ammunition.

"The ability for soldiers to rapidly and reliably put artillery on target is a crucial mission the U.S. Army is addressing, and we are proud to use our deep experience in integrating best-of-breed capabilities to support this future mission," said Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit. “By teaming with KNDS, we are offering the service a mature, accurate, and high-performing solution.”

The CAESAR® Self-Propelled Howitzer’s advantages can fulfill the Army’s immediate need for more capable artillery systems. The platform is engineered to deliver effective, longer-range artillery support with precision and responsiveness. Its rapid firing capability offers sustained support during engagements while its high mobility provides users the ability for quick positioning in virtually any terrain.

“KNDS is proud to team with Leonardo DRS to offer the U.S. Army an affordable solution based on a very robust, accurate, and combat-proven artillery system,” said Olivier Travert, chief sales officer of KNDS France. “This weapon is particularly suited to address the challenges that warfighters will face in the coming decades. CAESAR®’s 52 caliber ordnance has a superb, demonstrated safety record in combat conditions, in all climates, after firing hundreds of thousands of rounds. The lessons learned in three years of combat in Ukraine - where 120 CAESAR® are now deployed, provides us an outstanding position to offer the United-States Army a state-of-the-art weapon which can be integrated on a U.S. tactical truck.”

Teaming to pursue this emerging U.S. Army requirement underscores Leonardo DRS’s leadership and proven experience in identifying, developing and delivering innovative, integrated systems for new critical-need markets. The company’s deep complex integration capability spans all domains to support force protection, computer networking, C5I, and naval power and propulsion systems.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers’ most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

About KNDS

KNDS is a European land defense systems leader with more than 10,000 employees, 2024 turnover of 3.8 billion-euro, order backlog of around 23.5 billion euro and order intake of 11.2 billion euro in 2024. As prime contractor and lead system integrator KNDS develops, delivers and sustains state of the art manned and unmanned ‘system-of-systems’, and completes mission solutions and their main systems and sub-platforms, including the related ammunitions and services. Its product portfolio encompasses main battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, weapons systems, ammunition, robotics, military bridges, customer services, battle management systems, training solutions, protection solutions and a wide range of equipment.

The alliance between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (now KNDS Deutschland) and Nexter (now KNDS France) has been a step forward in the consolidation of the land defense systems industry in Europe. It positions KNDS as a key contributor to European sovereignty by meeting the needs of the respective national armies and offering European and NATO customers the opportunity of increased standardization and interoperability for their defense equipment, with a dependable and resilient European industrial base. KNDS, as a major international leader, is the trusted partner of dozens of armed forces worldwide.

KNDS headquarters are based in Amsterdam.

