Iron Mountain becomes an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management services, and McLaren Racing today announced the company as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Iron Mountain will play a key role in McLaren Racing’s digital heritage transformation journey. Its AI-enabled digital platform will help to activate McLaren's legendary archives - transforming precious historical assets such as pioneering blueprints and vintage film and photography into intelligent, dynamic content.

By preserving, digitising and unlocking the value of these rich assets, McLaren Racing can connect its fans and partners globally to the memories and moments that define the team’s incredible journey, and tell new and inspiring stories that bring them closer to the action than ever before.

McLaren Racing will also benefit from Iron Mountain’s global leadership in secure and efficient management of end-of-life IT assets.

The partnership begins from the 2025 United States Grand Prix, when Iron Mountain branding will feature on both McLaren Formula 1 Team race cars, with additional branding touchpoints throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “Our fans are at the centre of what we do, and we are passionate about sharing our storied past with them. With the integration of Iron Mountain, we will be able to bring to life more of the team’s rich history for our fans and partners as we look to shine a light on the McLaren Racing brand.”

Greg McIntosh, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Iron Mountain, said: “We are proud to partner with the McLaren Formula 1 Team, which embodies the spirit of innovation and high performance at Iron Mountain. Our AI-enabled digital platform will help to fuel new opportunities for success and transform McLaren Racing’s iconic heritage media - protecting these timeless assets for future generations, connecting them to fans and partners, and activating them to unlock value like never before.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 22 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is trusted by more than 240,000 customers in 61 countries, including approximately 95% of the Fortune 1000, to help unlock value and intelligence from their assets through services that transcend the physical and digital worlds. Our broad range of solutions address their information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs. Our longstanding commitment to safety, security, sustainability and innovation in support of our customers underpins everything we do.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit www.IronMountain.com.