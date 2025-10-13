Andrews Innovates with Big Joe Forklifts to Streamline Beverage Delivery

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Joe Forklifts, a leader in material handling solutions, collaborated with mega-distributor Andrews Distributing to develop a new pallet jack, built to radically reduce delivery times for direct store deliveries by checking in product by weight using an integrated scale. The Big Joe LPT40 DSD (Direct Store Delivery) pallet truck utilizes the technology of the best distributors to validate accuracy of orders at the point of delivery, improving the way beverage companies deliver product during their most demanding moments.

“We are excited to see this game-changing technology in our market,” said Dan Betz, Executive Vice President of Operations at Andrews Distributing. “With successful testing over the last year, our customers appreciate the new streamlined check-in-by-weight process. While our delivery team loves the faster stop times and is more than happy to let Big Joe do the heavy lifting.”

Beyond reducing delivery times, Big Joe and Andrews Distributing have found that this new lift truck also reduces worker fatigue by reducing the number of touchpoints from the delivery team. The LPT40 DSD packages this technology in a small form factor without compromising the power and runtime industry leaders need to deliver all day.

“The LPT40 DSD was designed to revolutionize how beverages are delivered, completely pivoting from manually counting palletized product to a delivery by weight process where significant gains in speed, efficiency and accuracy are achieved,” said Big Joe Chief Marketing Officer Martin Boyd. “Coupled with its compact size, powerful lithium technology and intuitive operation, the LPT40 DSD gives our customers a smarter, more productive alternative to traditional pallet jacks.

Partnered with a specially designed SlimSavr pallet system, the Big Joe LPT40 DSD is a truly innovative product that empowers delivery drivers and the receiving customer to confirm order accuracy by weight versus traditional methods of hand counting. Fewer touchpoints reduce delivery times by up to 43 percent, allowing drivers to get back on the road with peace of mind that orders are accurate and knowing retail partners will be happy to have receiving areas ready for the next order sooner.

The compact size of the newly designed lift truck paired with the SlimSavr pallets allows delivery teams to maneuver from lift gate even through the narrow aisles in convenience stores without disrupting business while still delivering a full 4,000 lb. lift capacity. This new model underscores Big Joe’s Powering Progress™ mindset: creating customer-focused electrification solutions that make work easier, faster and safer. The LPT40 DSD can be seen this week at NBWA in the Big Joe booth.

About Andrews Distributing

Andrews Distributing is proudly family owned and operated, as the number one beer and spirits distribution company in Texas, as well as one of the nation’s largest beer and spirits distributors. Our six Hometowns operate with facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi, Ennis, Fort Worth, and Laredo, Texas. Andrews was named a winner of Top Workplaces by USA Today in 2025 and employs nearly 2,000 proud service professionals. The company is committed to providing a consistently excellent experience for their 13,750 customers with a portfolio that offers over 920 beer and 470 spirits brands in 29 North and South Texas counties. Andrews strives to be known as the most Customer Obsessed, Brand Building team that sets the standard for the beer and spirits industry.

Visit www.andrewsdistributing.com for more information and connect with Andrews on Instagram @Andrews_Distributing.

About Big Joe

For more than 70 years, Big Joe electric forklifts have been the standard of quality in factories, warehouses, DCs and storerooms across the USA and around the world. Big Joe’s walkie stackers, pallet trucks and access vehicles are well known for their rugged, easy-to-use designs that provide a low-cost alternative to traditional forklifts. Big Joe’s new lithium-ion sit-down forklifts and autonomous mobile robots carry forward the legacy of the brand by empowering workers with new technologies in a simple and intuitive way to both move more and hurt less.

Visit www.bigjoeforklifts.com for more information and connect with Big Joe Forklifts on social media.