TRU Simulation and US Aviation Academy sign purchase agreement for five Cessna Skyhawk Veris Virtual Reality Simulators, signifying first fleet order and fixed-wing market debut

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During the National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), TRU Simulation + Training Inc., a Textron Inc.(NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., announced an agreement with the US Aviation Academy for its purchase of five of TRU Simulation’s Cessna Skyhawk Veris Virtual Reality (VR) Simulators. This landmark agreement introduces the Veris to the fixed-wing training market and is TRU Simulation’s first fleet order for VR training devices. The US Aviation Academy has the option for a future purchase of ten additional units as part of the agreement, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing pilot training through cutting-edge VR simulation.

“The Veris represents a new era in flight training by revolutionizing how pilots learn, and we are proud to support the US Aviation Academy in its mission to advance pilot readiness through immersive simulation,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “This agreement highlights the growing demand for next-generation training solutions, and we’re ready to see the Veris become an integral part of the US Aviation Academy’s training program.”

The US Aviation Academy offers training for professional pilots, aircraft technicians and aircraft dispatchers. The simulators will be delivered to the Academy’s training facility in Denton, Texas, where they will further advance the academy’s respected flight training experience.

“We are thrilled to be the launch customer for the Cessna Skyhawk Veris VR simulator,” said Mike Sykes, CEO and founder of US Aviation Academy. “Integrating the Veris into our training programs will greatly elevate the learning experience through its advanced technology, helping future aviators build confidence and competence from day one.”

The Cessna Skyhawk Veris VR Simulator is designed to meet FAA Flight Training Device (FTD) level 7 standards and features a fully configured cockpit replicating the Cessna Skyhawk instrumentation and controls. Additionally, the device is equipped with authentic Garmin G1000NXi avionics, offering students a highly engaging and realistic training environment with or without the headset.

The Veris is a clean-sheet design that combines industry-leading features of a full flight simulator (FFS) with immersive virtual reality technology to empower pilots to confidently navigate the skies. Now qualified as a Level 7 Flight Training Device from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Veris is designed to meet EASA Flight Training Device Level 3 standards, and the company expects EASA qualification later this year.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About US Aviation Academy

Founded in 2006, US Aviation Academy provides world-class pilot, technician and dispatcher training. With a fleet of over 200 aircraft and multiple training locations, US Aviation is one of the largest and most respected flight training institutions in the United States. US Aviation Academy partners with major airlines, the U.S. Air Force, collegiate institutions, MROs and aircraft manufacturers for career-focused training that prepares students for success in the aviation industry. The academy is known for its innovative approach, commitment to safety, and dedication to shaping the next generation of aviation professionals. To learn how to become an airline pilot, aircraft technician or dispatcher, visit www.usaviationacademy.com.