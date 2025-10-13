SharkNinja Reimagines its Direct-to-Consumer Experience with Unified Destination at SharkNinja.com

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced the launch of its reimagined direct-to-consumer (DTC) experience at SharkNinja.com. Bringing its two multi-billion-dollar brands together under one flagship destination, SharkNinja redefines the consumer journey across every shopping experience.

“Shark and Ninja products have earned their place in tens of millions of homes around the world because at SharkNinja, we are relentlessly focused on solving real problems for consumers,” said Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja. “With the reimagination of SharkNinja.com, we are bringing our Shark and Ninja brands under one destination, making it easier than ever to explore, shop, and be inspired by the problem-solving innovation behind SharkNinja. This launch is a pivotal step in how we build lifelong relationships with consumers - delivering extraordinary products and extraordinary experiences that positively impact daily life.”

At SharkNinja.com, consumers will experience a mobile-first design with intuitive navigation to discover our products, explore the technology that powers them, and see how they make everyday life easier. The destination also integrates a social-first experience, surfacing trending products and posts to help consumers learn, engage, and be inspired. Post-purchase, they can seamlessly access a dedicated hub for warranty information, FAQs, parts, and accessories, providing robust support for all SharkNinja consumers throughout the product lifecycle – no matter where they shop. The destination also offers opportunities for inspiration and engagement, featuring recipes, community stories, and user-generated content.

“Uniting Shark and Ninja under one destination brings SharkNinja to the forefront as the problem-solving force and innovation powerhouse behind our trusted brands,” continued Barrocas. “We’re excited by the support and partnership with Salesforce in bringing this experience to life. This reimagination positions us for our next stage of global growth - accelerating our e-commerce capabilities and deepening our connection with consumers in every market we serve.”

SharkNinja.com is powered by innovative technology, including Salesforce Commerce Suite, and by operations platforms that set a new standard for direct-to-consumer engagement, enabling seamless, customizable experiences across markets and supporting fast, reliable nationwide shipping. The platform also leverages Advanced AI via Salesforce Agentforce to strengthen customer support, allowing SharkNinja teams to focus on high-value interactions that deepen consumer relationships. In parallel, SharkNinja is extending this support to its wholesale partners, helping to enhance their own digital storefronts to deliver stronger, more connected shopping experiences for consumers everywhere.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of 5-star-rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted global brands, Shark® and Ninja®, the company has a proven track record of delivering disruptive innovation and driving growth across multiple product categories. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, with more than 3,600 associates worldwide, SharkNinja products are sold through leading retailers, online and offline, and via distributors around the globe.

For more information, please visit www.SharkNinja.com.