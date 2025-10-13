Vontier Collaborates with NACS Foundation to Combat Food Insecurity Via Neighborhood Nourish Program

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage, and scale the mobility ecosystem, announced today its collaboration with the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Foundation’s Neighborhood Nourish Program – a pioneering initiative fighting hunger, reducing food waste and strengthening communities.

Building on the Foundation’s success in recovering over 76,000 pounds of food during the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas – equivalent to more than 64,000 meals – Vontier’s commitment of $50,000 in 2025 will help mobilize volunteer teams to support the Foundation’s signature month-long food recovery event this year. The program channels surplus food donations from retailers and suppliers to local food banks and organizations, ensuring resources reach families facing food insecurity in the Chicago area and other communities across the United States.

“At Vontier, our commitment extends far beyond delivering innovative technologies – we understand that our true success is measured by the strength and well-being of the communities where our customers and employees live and work,” said Katie Rowen, Chief Administrative Officer and President of the Vontier Foundation at Vontier. “By advancing both the technology ecosystem for convenience retailers and supporting the communities they serve, we bring our purpose to life through impactful programs like Neighborhood Nourish.”

As part of this collaboration, Vontier employees will volunteer alongside the NACS Foundation on October 17, 2025, helping to distribute food donations among four local pantries serving the greater Chicago community during the 2025 NACS Show.

“Vontier’s generous support significantly amplifies our capacity to combat hunger and food insecurity, uniting businesses and individuals in a shared mission to uplift vulnerable communities,” said Kevin O’Connell, executive director of the NACS Foundation.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Nourish Program and the NACS Foundation’s mission to unite and amplify the convenience industry’s philanthropic efforts, visit https://www.conveniencecares.org/our-programs/neighborhood-nourish.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About NACS

For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024.

About the NACS Foundation

NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the U.S., the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America.