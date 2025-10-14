Klarna Set to Land with Qatar Airways, Bringing Flexible Payments to 17 Markets

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces a new partnership with Qatar Airways, voted the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax, for a record ninth time. Travellers booking flights with Qatar Airways can choose Klarna’s flexible payment options at checkout—offering the freedom to pay in full, pay later, split into interest-free installments, or finance their trip over time. The new agreement is facilitated by Klarna’s integration with Worldpay, an industry-leading payments technology company.

Klarna is currently rolling out at Qatar Airways' checkout across 17 markets in Europe in the coming weeks, including the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Klarna and Worldpay recently announced a strategic expansion to their partnership, making Klarna a default payment option for Worldpay’s global merchant network and facilitating the global roll-out of Klarna’s smarter payment options.

“This partnership makes clear the growing global demand for greater flexibility and control when booking travel,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “With a single integration, Qatar Airways is now bringing Klarna to millions of travellers across 17 countries—providing a smoother, smarter booking experience that fits the way people prefer to pay today.”

Qatar Airways' SVP of Digital Commercial, Christophe Guittard, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to customer empowerment and experience excellence. By partnering with Klarna, we’re making the Qatar Airways booking journey more convenient—giving our customers greater confidence and at the point of payment.”

Pete Wickes, General Manager, EMEA Global Enterprise at Worldpay, said: “By integrating Klarna’s flexible payment options, Qatar Airways is empowering travellers to book and pay for their journeys in the way that suits them. Working in partnership with Klarna, Worldpay is enabling ambitious merchants like Qatar Airways to unlock new levels of convenience and flexibility for travellers across the globe."

Qatar Airways customers can select from Klarna’s range of payment options at checkout:

Pay in Full – the full cost paid upfront

Pay in 30 Days – book now, pay in 30 days

Pay in 3 – split into three interest-free instalments

Financing – spread the cost with monthly payments

This partnership continues Klarna’s growth in the travel industry, where leading platforms including Expedia, Airbnb, and Booking.com already offer Klarna’s services. Travel has become one of Klarna’s fastest-growing sectors, driven by increasing consumer expectations for flexibility and convenience at checkout.

Qatar Airways, known for its award-winning service and industry-leading innovation – such as free superfast Starlink wifi on board -, connects more than 170 destinations globally through its hub in Doha. The airline’s luxury Qsuite business class, modern fleet, and best-in-class airport experience have earned it repeated recognition as the world’s best airline.

Through its integration with Klarna via Worldpay, Qatar Airways is now bringing even more choice to travellers across Europe—making it easier to plan and pay for trips on their terms.

