HCLTech joins MIT Media Lab in the US to collaborate on next-gen AI research.

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has joined the MIT Media Lab, a world-renowned research and innovation ecosystem at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that brings together pioneering research and forward-thinking enterprises. This new engagement reflects HCLTech’s ongoing commitment to shaping the future of AI and accelerating breakthroughs in emerging technology areas, such as quantum computing, through collaborative innovation.

HCLTech will have access to MIT Media Lab’s research and networks, enabling it to deepen engagement with faculty, researchers and innovators in next-generation technologies, particularly AI. This will also enable HCLTech to co-develop projects that could translate meaningful AI innovation into impactful and scalable solutions.

“We welcome HCLTech to the MIT Media Lab at a pivotal moment in the evolution of artificial intelligence,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, Executive Director of the MIT Media Lab. “Their commitment to exploring applied AI aligns with our mission to design technologies that empower humanity. We look forward to dynamic collaboration that may advance responsible, human-centered innovation in AI and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the MIT Media Lab at the forefront of applied AI research. By engaging with MIT Media Lab’s world-class faculty and researchers, we aim to explore co-development of AI innovations that create real-world impact,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities in digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major industries, providing solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductors, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending June 2025 totaled $14 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit www.hcltech.com.