BoxLunch and MAG.NET Join Forces to Launch Exclusive Manga Collection Across U.S. Retail Footprint

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BoxLunch, a leading pop culture retailer, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with MAG.NET, a Japanese company specializing in manga and anime and entertainment properties.

BoxLunch plans to launch in January 2026 with a curated selection of merchandise from four iconic manga titles: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Inuyasha, Ranma ½ and Uzumaki. This initial launch marks the introduction of manga as a bold new category for BoxLunch. Moving forward, the assortment of IPs and products will continue to expand, offering fans an ever-growing range of products.

BoxLunch’s parent company, Hot Topic, Inc., has been a pioneer in bringing Japanese pop culture to American audiences, offering a vast assortment of anime merchandise for over a decade. Building on that legacy, this pivotal collaboration with MAG.NET will fulfill a growing need for authentic products.

MAG.NET’s mission is to bring the value of Japanese manga and anime IP to the world in an authentic and sustainable way. Through officially licensed, high-quality product development and integrated online/offline experiences, we connect fans more deeply with the stories they love.

“Over the past year, we’ve tracked significant demand for manga among our customers,” said BoxLunch’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Rick Vargas. “Search data shows that manga has consistently ranked as one of our most sought-after categories. This tells us loud and clear: our fans want manga, and we’re excited to finally deliver it with the depth and authenticity it deserves.”

“Manga connects people across borders and languages. MAG.NET brings that power to life through high-quality, officially licensed products for fans. We’re honored to partner with BoxLunch, a trusted U.S. leader, to share that value with audiences nationwide,” said Takashi Yokozawa, Senior Vice President and COO, MAG.NET.

Inspired by manga artwork, an immersive “shop-in-shop” build-out will be featured across 10 select BoxLunch retail locations. In nationwide stores and e-commerce channels, customers will discover exclusively designed T-shirts, hats and officially licensed manga volumes. This collaboration is a love letter to the fans, and the newfound partnership underscores BoxLunch’s continued investment in product diversity, storytelling, and cultural connection.

Coinciding with BoxLunch’s 10th anniversary, this collaboration launches with four iconic manga properties that have captured the imaginations of fans worldwide:

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Created by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (2020–present) subverts classic fantasy tropes by exploring life after the hero’s journey. It has won major awards like the 2021 Manga Taisho and became a global hit with its 2023 anime adaptation, resonating deeply with fans drawn to its emotional depth and introspective storytelling.

Inuyasha

Also created by Takahashi, Inuyasha (1996–2008) spans 56 volumes and blends fantasy, romance, action, and Japanese folklore into a global shōnen phenomenon that captivated audiences worldwide through its long-running anime, multiple films, and sequel series Yashahime.

Ranma ½

A trailblazer of late '80s and early '90s manga, Ranma ½—created by legendary mangaka Rumiko Takahashi — blended martial arts, comedy, and gender-bending themes in a way that was far ahead of its time, becoming a cult favorite through its anime adaptation and playing a pivotal role in introducing Western audiences to Japanese pop culture.

Uzumaki

Created by horror manga master Junji Ito, Uzumaki (1998–1999) is a cult classic that delivers surreal, haunting visuals and deeply unsettling psychological horror across three volumes—gaining massive popularity in the West and continuing to grow in relevance with a highly anticipated anime adaptation on the horizon.

The BoxLunch x MAG.NET Collection will be available online at boxlunch.com and across all BoxLunch retail locations nationwide.

ABOUT BOXLUNCH

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.* To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 280 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.

*For every $10 spent in-store or online, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal through Feeding America®. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 10,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $1,000,000) to Feeding America and partner food banks from February 4, 2025 to February 1, 2026. Meal claim valid as of 2/4/25 and subject to change.

ABOUT MAG.NET

MAG.NET (MAG.NET.CO.,LTD) was established in June 2024 as a joint venture between SHOGAKUKAN Inc. and Marubeni Corporation. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company is led by President Nobuhiro Oga. MAG.NET’s business spans product planning and development, the building of retail and distribution channels, promotional activities both online and offline, and creation of immersive digital content experiences. The company’s core mission is to bridge creators and fans globally, delivering Japanese pop culture through official and authorized channels.