DEO Partners with Planet DDS to Expand Growth Resources for Emerging Dental Groups

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS, a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-grade dental software solutions, today announced a new partnership with the Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (DEO), making the Planet DDS Launchpad Program available to DEO’s 550+ Members for the first time.

The partnership expands the portfolio of tools and resources available to DEO Members, who represent more than 1,800 practice locations nationwide. With Launchpad, growth-focused dental groups gain access to cost savings, expert guidance, and scalable technology designed to support organizations in their early stages of expansion.

“At DEO, our mission is to take dentists on the journey from clinicians to entrepreneurs to executives,” said Emmet Scott, CEO of DEO. “That path isn’t easy, and no one crosses it alone. Our role is to provide vision, education, and coaching, and to connect our members with innovation partners who bring the solutions that make growth possible. Launchpad is one of those solutions, offering the support and infrastructure that helps our members accelerate their transition into confident, capable leaders of thriving dental organizations.”

Expanding Resources for Growth-Minded Practices

Launchpad was created to address the unique challenges smaller, privately owned dental groups face as they expand. Through this collaboration, DEO coaches will play an active role in supporting members who join Launchpad, ensuring they maximize the insights, education, and networking opportunities available within the Planet DDS ecosystem of clients, consultants, and industry partners.

DEO members will now have access to:

Significant First-Year Savings – Up to 80% savings on practice management and imaging software, making enterprise technology accessible at a pivotal growth stage.

– Up to 80% savings on practice management and imaging software, making enterprise technology accessible at a pivotal growth stage. Exclusive DEO Member Perk – DEO is gifting back the standard $1,000 referral fee paid by Planet DDS, giving members a direct $1,000 credit toward implementation services when they sign with Launchpad.

– DEO is gifting back the standard $1,000 referral fee paid by Planet DDS, giving members a direct $1,000 credit toward implementation services when they sign with Launchpad. Tailored Support and Expert Guidance – Hands-on onboarding supported by Planet DDS, combined with consulting from DEO coaches to help members implement best practices and accelerate adoption.

– Hands-on onboarding supported by Planet DDS, combined with consulting from DEO coaches to help members implement best practices and accelerate adoption. Scalable Technology Infrastructure: The platform includes Denticon Practice Management with advanced features like RCM, analytics, and patient communication, plus Apteryx Cloud Imaging with AI—designed to grow alongside the organization.

The platform includes Denticon Practice Management with advanced features like RCM, analytics, and patient communication, plus Apteryx Cloud Imaging with AI—designed to grow alongside the organization. Operational Efficiency and Automation – Tools that streamline scheduling, reduce administrative burdens, and enable smarter, faster decision-making.

– Tools that streamline scheduling, reduce administrative burdens, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Early Access to Enterprise Tools: Launchpad supports the transition away from outdated, fragmented systems to a unified platform that enables smarter, faster decision-making.

“We are honored to be the first and only practice management partner that DEO has chosen to work with in this way,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “We share a deep commitment to helping growth-minded dental groups succeed, and with Launchpad, we’re focused on equipping these practices with the infrastructure, insights, and support they need to scale.”

To learn more about the Planet DDS Launchpad program, visit planetdds.com/launchpad.

About DEO

The Dentist Entrepreneur Organization (DEO) is the premier community for growth-minded dentists building and leading group practices. With more than 550 members representing over 1,800 locations and approximately $3.4 billion in collective revenue nationwide, DEO provides coaching, community, and content to help members grow with confidence. DEO programs span every stage of the leadership journey—from culture and operations to finance and strategy—giving members practical frameworks and peer support to overcome challenges and capture new opportunities. By combining access to expert coaches, thriving peer groups, and trusted innovation partners, DEO equips dental entrepreneurs to build scalable organizations, create lasting value, and shape the future of group dentistry.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based AI platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, its open platform includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.