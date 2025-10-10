KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Chase Auto Owner Trust 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of notes issued by Chase Auto Owner Trust 2025-2 (“CHAOT 2025-2”), an auto loan ABS transaction. The transaction has initial hard credit enhancement levels ranging from 5.40% for the Class A notes to 0.75% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, subordination (except for the Class D notes) and a cash reserve account.

CHAOT 2025-2 represents the second term ABS securitization for JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“JPMCB” or the “Bank”) in 2025, and the ninth under the CHAOT shelf. CHAOT 2025-2 will issue seven classes of notes totaling approximately $942.93 million. The transaction will also include an interest-only Class A-IO note which receives interest based on an excess above the servicing fee rate.

The transaction includes an “Aggregate Balance” of $1,000.065 million of automobile loans to primarily prime obligors. The Rated Notes are collateralized by the “Collateral Balance” which represents 95.0% of the Aggregate Balance. The Collateral Balance forms the basis for noteholder payments and all transaction-level calculations, including credit enhancement.

Chase Auto is a national auto finance platform within JPMCB. The business originates and services prime and near-prime retail installment contracts, largely through franchised dealers, and maintains selective private-label relationships with automotive manufacturers. As of August 31, 2025, there were more than 13,000 dealers in JPMCB’s active dealer network.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodology, KBRA analyzed Chase Auto’s static pool data, the underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure using stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA also considered its operational review of JPMCB. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

