Fibernow Partners with Translite Global to Launch Customized Operater Tier Box

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fibernow, a leading provider of fiber broadband and digital entertainment services, is rolling out its new Operator Tier Box called TG STREAM, developed in partnership with Translite Global. All new Fibernow customers will receive the TG STREAM set-top box, a next-generation Android TV solution designed to deliver superior performance, powerful diagnostics, and a highly customized user experience.

Unlike traditional consumer devices, the TG STREAM was engineered as an operator-grade environment, giving Fibernow the tools to deliver a streamlined, branded, and fully supported customer experience.

The TG STREAM is powered by the Amlogic S905X4 chipset, offering 24k DMIPS of processing power for smooth responsiveness and crisp 4K resolution. Its remote control was custom-built exclusively for Fibernow, featuring backlit buttons, larger keys for ease of use, and shortcuts to instantly launch the Fibernow app. “With its powerful chipset, operator-grade design, and tailored features like our customized remote and branded interface, we’re ensuring customers enjoy not only reliable connectivity but also a seamless and intuitive entertainment experience,” said Javier Aguirre, Chief Technology Officer at Fibernow.

On the back end, the TG STREAM integrates a cloud-based management platform that enables Fibernow’s customer support team to:

Diagnose and resolve issues remotely, minimizing the need for truck rolls

Push out apps and software updates directly to customers’ devices

Customize the user interface with branded rails, tabs, and banners during the setup process

Track performance analytics to improve the customer experience over time

“Partnering with Fibernow on this rollout underscores our mission to empower service providers with future-ready solutions,” said Yash Nankani, Chief Technology Officer at Translite Global. “Together, we’ve created a platform that blends powerful performance with operator-specific features that enhance both customer satisfaction and service efficiency.”

The decision to switch from legacy vendor equipment was driven by Fibernow’s forward-thinking approach to innovation. By selecting Translite Global, Fibernow now has access to a more advanced chipset, deeper analytics, and unique customization options that allow for better diagnostics, fewer service calls, and an enhanced customer experience from day one.

About Fibernow

Founded in 2004 and based in South Florida, Fibernow is a leading fiber broadband provider serving both communities and businesses across Florida. Fibernow delivers high-speed fiber internet, cloud-based television, digital voice, and a comprehensive suite of business services—including managed IT, hosted voice, and multi-gig internet—tailored to support small to mid-sized businesses and large-scale community properties. From residential neighborhoods and HOAs to student housing and assisted living facilities, Fibernow is committed to providing fast, reliable connectivity that powers digital experiences in today’s connected world.

About Translite Global

Translite Global empowers the future of streaming and connectivity with tailored video broadcast and broadband solutions. From concept to deployment and ongoing support, Translite Global collaborates with service providers to deliver intelligent, scalable, and deeply customizable streaming experiences that align with their brand vision and operational goals.