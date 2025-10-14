Cognite and Snowflake Form Strategic Partnership to Unify Industrial Data for Enterprise-Wide AI at Scale

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, the global leader in Industrial AI, and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership and plans for a bidirectional, zero-copy data sharing integration between the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform, which includes Cognite Atlas AI™ and Cognite Data Fusion®, and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This collaboration journey delivers a unified single source of truth for industrial intelligence across the enterprise—from field operators to executives—to drive operational efficiency and measurable business value.

Company analysts require the same data as industrial operators to solve complex use cases in the field and build solutions that drive cost efficiencies across the enterprise. Industrial AI solutions, in particular, require real-time, accurate data with context for reliable results; however, this is often hindered by raw, complex, and siloed industrial data. Cognite and Snowflake address this challenge by providing a unified foundation for easy access to intelligent industrial data for users across the enterprise.

The integration will utilize a zero-copy data sharing integration to deliver a seamless, bidirectional flow of AI-ready data between the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This enables Snowflake end-users across the enterprise to gain real-time access to unified, domain-specific industrial data needed to power AI solutions and agentic workflows, while simultaneously allowing insights derived by these users to continuously enrich the Cognite platform. This ensures that all stakeholders have trusted, unified, and timely industrial intelligence, resulting in greater operational impact.

Key benefits include:

Enable Reliable Agentic AI: Enable more users across the organization to access high-quality, trusted industrial data, which is essential for building domain-specific AI agents and applications that reliably solve industrial challenges.

Enable more users across the organization to access high-quality, trusted industrial data, which is essential for building domain-specific AI agents and applications that reliably solve industrial challenges. Reduce Operational Costs: Eliminate expensive data duplication, storage, and complex ETL pipelines, allowing engineering teams to focus on high-value AI innovation.

Eliminate expensive data duplication, storage, and complex ETL pipelines, allowing engineering teams to focus on high-value AI innovation. Leverage an Open Ecosystem: Utilize Snowflake's Secure Data Sharing and open standards for seamless data exchange, eliminating vendor lock-in and allowing customers to combine the best tools for data, AI, and analytics.

“Cognite is a prime example of the power of our connected ecosystem, providing the essential domain specialization needed to transform complex industrial data into high-quality, AI-ready intelligence,” said Kieran Kennedy, Global Vice President, Snowflake Data Cloud Product Partners. “By directly leveraging the data where it resides, this partnership securely and seamlessly makes Cognite’s real-time, AI-ready industrial data available to consumers in Snowflake.”

“Snowflake is one of the most important and widely adopted platforms in the enterprise, and this partnership allows enterprise analysts to leverage the intelligent industrial data to solve complex, cross-functional business problems,” said Trygve Rønningen, Head of Global Revenue and Partner Enablement at Cognite. “We are working closely with Snowflake to ensure the effective sharing of industrial data through open standards to drive cost efficiencies across the entire organization. This is how we unlock AI at scale and deliver more value to our joint customers.”

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial AI & data platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).