AM Best Affirms Performance Assessment of Excess Reinsurance Underwriters Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Performance Assessment of PA-2 (Excellent) of Excess Reinsurance Underwriters Inc. (Excess Re) (Woodbury, NJ). The outlook of the Performance Assessment (assessment) is stable.

The assessment reflects Excess Re’s excellent underwriting capabilities, excellent governance and internal controls, excellent financial condition, excellent organizational talent and the excellent depth and breadth of its relationships.

Excess Re is a managing general underwriter that specializes in specific and aggregated medical stop loss insurance to a variety of entities across 50 states. The company’s underwriting performance is considered excellent throughout the current year. The company’s underwriting capabilities are further strengthened by its use of analytics, benchmarking and modeling together with an ability to continually refine and adapt to market conditions, underpinned by an underwriting advantage. Excess Re has a well-developed proprietary underwriting system, which supports full-lifecycle policy servicing and enables customized implementations and new or expanded coverage options.

AM Best considers Excess Re’s governance and internal controls to be excellent. Excess Re has a proven alignment of interests with Argo Capital Group Ltd., as demonstrated throughout the history of their relationship. A consistent mission and established controls, policies and procedures align stakeholders across the organization, enhancing operational efficiency.

AM Best’s assessment of Excess Re’s financial condition is excellent. The company has a track record of profitable financial results supported by stable sources of income and positive cash flow. Significant retained earnings and stable cash flow support the sustainability of results, with no notable leverage concerns.

Excess Re’s organizational talent is assessed as excellent based on its executive team’s extensive experience with niche expertise. The company’s focus on training and internal promotion has resulted in a long-tenured underwriting and executive team, operating as a nimble, flexible managing general agent.

Excess Re’s depth and breadth of relationships are considered excellent. The company has long-tenured capacity providers and contractual protections, which support durable, mutually beneficial relationships. Excess Re has effective risk mitigation strategies in place with an ability to execute carrier transitions without business disruption.

