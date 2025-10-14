Cognite Announces Partnership with Databricks to Fuel Industrial AI and Accelerate Value with Open Data Ecosystem

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, the global leader in Industrial AI, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, and plans for a bidirectional, zero-copy data sharing integration between the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform, which includes Cognite Atlas AI™ and Cognite Data Fusion®, and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, including Databricks’ flagship AI product, Agent Bricks. This collaboration leverages the open ecosystem approach of both platforms to provide a unified, domain-specific intelligent data foundation for Industrial AI, driving operational efficiency and measurable business value across the enterprise.

Data Science and AI/Data Engineering teams require governed, high-quality data to train and execute models that solve complex field-level use cases. These Industrial AI solutions require real-time, accurate data with context for reliable results; however, this is often hindered by raw, complex, and siloed industrial data. Cognite and Databricks directly address this by utilizing semantic models (knowledge graphs) to provide the necessary enriched information, referred to as context, on the customer's data within their environment, thereby moving beyond generic data models.

Through this partnership, joint customers gain instant, real-time access to the unified, domain-specific data needed to power reliable AI and Machine Learning models, while simultaneously allowing valuable model outputs from Databricks to continuously enrich the Cognite platform for greater operational impact.

Key Benefits

Enable Reliable Agentic AI: Enables access to high-quality, trusted data required to build domain-specific AI agents and applications that reliably solve industrial challenges.

Enables access to high-quality, trusted data required to build domain-specific AI agents and applications that reliably solve industrial challenges. Reduce Operational Costs: Eliminate expensive data duplication, storage, and complex ETL pipelines, allowing engineering teams to focus on high-value AI innovation.

Eliminate expensive data duplication, storage, and complex ETL pipelines, allowing engineering teams to focus on high-value AI innovation. Leverage an Open Ecosystem: Harness open standards (such as Delta Sharing and Apache Iceberg) for seamless, cross-platform connections, eliminating vendor lock-in and allowing customers to combine the best tools for data, analytics, and AI.

“Our joint customers are seeking a governed, open AI and data foundation. By integrating the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, including products like Agent Bricks, and the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform, we're empowering them to innovate without compromise,” said Andy Kofoid, President, Global Field Operations at Databricks. “This collaboration is fundamentally about providing unmatched customer choice and ensuring they can leverage the power of both platforms to deliver the most valuable AI insights and build the high-quality AI apps and agents that drive breakthrough operational efficiency.”

“Customers deserve the freedom to choose the best platforms to meet the specific needs of their mission-critical operations. This partnership with Databricks is a commitment to an open ecosystem, where we use open standards and close collaboration to tear down data silos and deliver best-in-class results,” said Girish Rishi, Chief Executive Officer at Cognite. “By bringing together two industry-leading platforms, we're not just sharing data; we’re fundamentally multiplying the value our joint customers can derive, accelerating their journey to achieve significant, measurable results from their AI investments.”

