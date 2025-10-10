Easterly Government Properties Receives Affirmation of Investment Grade Credit Rating

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (“Easterly” or “the ‘Company’”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, today announced that Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“KBRA”) has affirmed Easterly’s BBB issuer and securities ratings with a Stable Outlook.

This affirmation reflects Easterly’s stable cash flows, strong tenant credit quality, and conservative balance sheet management. The report highlighted the Company’s long-term leases with mission-critical federal agencies and the durability of government tenancy as key strengths supporting the rating.

“This investment grade affirmation underscores the strength and reliability of our business model,” said Darrell Crate, President & CEO of Easterly. “At a time when uncertainty across the commercial real estate market is in sharp focus, Easterly continues to stand apart through our stable, mission-critical assets that serve the federal government’s most essential functions. Our disciplined balance sheet and creditworthy tenant base remain the foundation of our ability to consistently deliver predictable value for our shareholders.” Crate continued, “We look forward to becoming an investment grade bond issuer as we accelerate our growth.”

Easterly’s investment-grade profile continues to reflect a portfolio that has 97% occupancy and a weighted average lease term of approximately 10 years. We believe the Company’s focus on KBRA’s AAA rated U.S. Government credit positions Easterly as one of the most durable REITs in the public markets.

The full KBRA report can be accessed here.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “anticipate,” “position,” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties associated with our business described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2025. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.