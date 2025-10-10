Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) Selects BitGo as Custodian for SOL Treasury Holdings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solana Company (NASDAQ:HSDT) (“HSDT” or “the Company”), formerly known as Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., today announced it has selected BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, to serve as a custodian for the Company’s holdings of SOL, the native asset of the Solana Network. The partnership supports Solana Company’s digital asset treasury strategy as it continues to build its position in SOL.

“Our collaboration with BitGo reinforces HSDT’s commitment to advance its mission of building a strong, transparent digital asset treasury,” said Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of HSDT and Chairman of Summer Capital. “As we build our SOL treasury, we aim to uphold best practices that align with the highest standards of the broader institutional investment community.”

“Partnering with BitGo reflects our continued focus on institutional-grade infrastructure as we expand our digital asset treasury operations. Establishing a secure custody framework is essential for supporting long-term scalability and operational integrity,” said Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Panteral Capital and Board Observer at HSDT.

“BitGo is pleased to provide secure custody and staking infrastructure for Solana Company’s SOL holdings and expand our relationship with Pantera,” said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and Institutional Sales at BitGo. “HSDT has quickly established itself the preeminent SOL investor, enabling differentiated exposure to investors seeking to capitalize on Solana’s secular growth. We look forward to partnering with the Company to initiate the highest standards of security and compliance and drive further value for investors.”

Solana remains one of the most active blockchain networks, processing more than 3,500 transactions per second, averaging approximately 3.7 million daily active wallets. The network has surpassed 23 billion transactions year-to-date, reflecting its broad adoption and strong user engagement.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana’s secular growth.

