Kikoff and Caribou Partner to Expand Credit and Auto Refinancing Opportunities for Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kikoff, the leading credit-building platform, and Caribou, a leading auto refinance platform helping drivers take control of their car loans, today announced a strategic partnership to expand financial access and control for millions of consumers. Caribou will now be featured as a trusted brand within Kikoff Marketplace, bringing together two mission-driven companies united by a vision of financial empowerment.

Together, Kikoff and Caribou are helping consumers secure more favorable loan terms, lowering monthly payments at a time when auto costs are at record highs.

The partnership creates a two-way pathway:

Consumers who may not yet qualify for auto refinancing with Caribou are referred to Kikoff, where they are provided with the tools and roadmap to build credit.

Customers who’ve improved their credit with Kikoff are connected with Caribou to unlock savings and secure better auto refinancing options.

Together, Kikoff and Caribou are helping consumers secure more favorable loan terms, lowering monthly payments at a time when auto costs are at record highs. Average U.S. auto loan payments now exceed $750 per month, making car ownership one of the biggest household expenses. For most families, a car is essential for work, school, and daily responsibilities. Lowering payments can mean the difference between financial stress and stability. Beyond refinancing, stronger credit also opens the door to broader financial opportunities, from mortgages to credit cards—providing both immediate relief and long-term progress.

“We’re in the business of increasing access and opening doors,” said Cynthia Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of Kikoff. “We’re proud to partner with like-minded innovators like Caribou who share our commitment to giving consumers more control and better options.”

“At Caribou, our mission has always been to help drivers take control of their financial futures, starting with their car loans,” said Simon Goodall, CEO of Caribou. “Partnering with Kikoff enables us to reach even more people with trusted solutions for boosting credit and unlocking real savings. Together, we’re breaking down barriers and empowering consumers to make decisions that improve their everyday lives—not just today, but for years to come.”

To learn more about Kikoff and its credit-building solutions, visit: kikoff.com.

Potential partners interested in exploring opportunities with Kikoff Marketplace are encouraged to contact marketplace@kikoff.com

About Kikoff

Kikoff was built on the belief that predatory financial services shouldn’t exist. As a consumer-focused personal finance platform, Kikoff is making financial progress accessible, especially for those overlooked by traditional systems. We offer simple, radically affordable tools powered by technology and AI to help people build credit, lower debt, and move toward long-term financial stability. To date, Kikoff has helped over 1 million people increase their credit scores by more than 80 million points. Our growing suite of products also helps users reduce debt, access liquidity, and unlock greater financial opportunity. Learn more at kikoff.com or by downloading the Kikoff app.

About Caribou

Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. Through its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the entire auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent, saving customers an average of $151 per month on their auto loan payments—adding up to $1,812 saved each year through refinancing. The company is backed by QED Investors, Goldman Sachs, and other leading investors. See how you could save at www.caribou.com.