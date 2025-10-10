Toku and Lagrange Partner to Power AI-First Payroll with Stablecoins

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toku, the world’s first global, compliant stablecoin payroll platform, today announced a partnership with Lagrange, a leader in verifiable AI.

Over the past four years, Toku built the first global system for token compensation, solving for taxes and compliance across 100+ jurisdictions. With the 2025 stablecoin wave driven by the GENIUS Act, Toku extended its infrastructure, built to support the full spectrum of digital assets, into the world’s first enterprise-grade stablecoin payroll platform.

Meanwhile, recent moves by companies like Google, most notably its Agents-to-Payments (AP2) protocol, make one thing clear: stablecoins aren’t just for people or businesses, they’re the native currency of the AI economy.

Toku and Lagrange are partnering to bring stablecoin payroll into the age of AI, where intelligent systems can calculate, execute, and verify payments autonomously, all on compliant, stablecoin-native rails.

Specifically, the partnership will ensure the accuracy of tax calculations and global payroll disbursements using stablecoins as the native currency of AI.

AI as the backbone of payroll

Toku is already trusted by leading crypto-native companies and is now expanding to the Fortune 500 and global banks. Payroll at this scale must evolve beyond manual, human-heavy processes, and AI is the foundation Toku uses to make that shift possible. To get there, companies also need to update their back offices to run on stablecoins, replacing fiat systems that create friction and limit automation.

The future of payroll is full automation. With stablecoin payroll infrastructure, Toku is the only platform ready to deliver it.

Compliance: Toku combines advanced artificial intelligence with expert led validation to deliver unmatched compliance. Toku’s AI automates minimum wage calculations, tax checks, and real-time regulatory monitoring across 100+ jurisdictions. Layered with proven legal and compliance infrastructure, this dual approach ensures accuracy, consistency, and confidence that every payroll run adheres to applicable regulations.

Automated Execution: Once calculations are complete and validations are provided by payroll and finance teams, AI systems trigger payments to employees, contractors, benefits providers, and tax authorities in stablecoins, a process that will evolve into fully agentic workflows.

“Payroll is where AI meets the real economy,” said Ken O’Friel, CEO of Toku. “With Lagrange, we can prove taxes are calculated correctly and ensure payments flow safely in stablecoins. It’s the foundation of AI-first payroll for the world’s largest enterprises.”

Verifiable AI decisions

Today, trust in AI largely depends on institutional claims, i.e. companies promising their AI systems are accurate, compliant, or fair—but promises are not the same as proof. The partnership between Toku and Lagrange ensures that enterprises can trust AI-driven payroll based on proof. Every AI action comes with a cryptographic “receipt” (generated by Lagrange’s DeepProve) proving that wages, benefits, and taxes were handled correctly, i.e. that the right tax rules were applied and the right amounts were sent to the right parties.

By introducing cryptographic proofs into the AI workflow, Toku’s clients and users no longer need to rely on promises; they can independently validate that every action taken by AI was correct. For payroll, this means faster processing that is also auditable and trustworthy.

“Our mission is to make AI trustworthy by ensuring every output can be verified by the strongest means possible: cryptography. Payroll is one of the most mission-critical workflows for enterprises, and together with Toku we are proving how it can run on stablecoins at global scale,” said Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, Founder at Lagrange.

How the Fortune 500 Will Run Payroll in an Agentic Future

Payroll is the largest expense for most corporations, and at Fortune 500 companies teams of hundreds manage compliance across jurisdictions and legacy systems like ADP and Workday. The process is costly and error-prone. Payroll is also one of the first workflows ready to run in an agentic way. Once taxes are calculated, Toku enables AI to trigger payments to employees, governments, and providers. Stablecoins make this seamless, turning payroll from a manual process into an autonomous, always-on system powered by internet money.

About Toku

Toku is the leading crypto-first employment platform, combining Employer-of-Record, fiat and token payroll, and global tax compliance in 100+ jurisdictions.

About Lagrange

Lagrange is the leading cryptography provider for verifiable AI. Lagrange's DeepProve allows developers to prove that AI models executed correctly and produced accurate results while keeping sensitive data and proprietary logic private.