Patero and Calibr8 Systems Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Post-Quantum Cryptography Adoption in Australia and the Philippines

COLLEGE PARK, MD. & MANILA, PHILIPPINES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patero Inc., a pioneer in post-quantum cryptography, and Calibr8 Systems, a leader in IT/OT convergence and industrial data infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic agreement to facilitate the migration of industrial data infrastructures in the Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (ASEAN) countries from pre- to post-quantum cryptography.

"Quantum computers pose a once-in-a-generation shift in how we think about data security," said Crick Waters, CEO of Patero. Share

Under the alliance, the two companies will deliver cryptographic discovery and inventory services, as well as migration pathways, to NIST-compliant post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as governments worldwide establish mandates to phase out legacy cryptographic algorithms vulnerable to quantum computing threats.

In Australia, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) updated its Information Security Manual (ISM) in December 2024 to formally require the transition to PQC. All High Assurance Cryptographic Equipment (HACE) — protecting secret and top secret data — must phase out legacy algorithms such as RSA, ECDSA, and EdDSA by 2030, with complete disallowance by 2035 to maintain international alignment. These requirements will flow down to the critical infrastructure sectors that Calibr8 services.

In the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has launched major initiatives such as QISLaP at the Technological Institute of the Philippines and Elev8PH, both aimed at advancing national capabilities in quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity. Local financial institutions and government agencies are already beginning to assess their exposure to “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, while the National Cybersecurity Plan emphasizes the importance of quantum-safe approaches to securing sensitive data.

“Quantum computers pose a once-in-a-generation shift in how we think about data security,” said Crick Waters, CEO of Patero. “Our partnership with Calibr8 Systems assists organizations in Australia and the Philippines not only to meet compliance mandates but also to stay resilient against quantum-era threats.”

David Lim, CEO of Calibr8, added: “Governments are moving quickly to set timelines for post-quantum readiness, and critical infrastructure operators cannot afford to wait. Together with Patero, we are bringing cryptographic visibility, agility, and secure migration to the markets that need it most.”

The collaboration will focus initially on financial services, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure operators in both regions, where the risks of quantum-enabled attacks are most pressing.

About Patero

Patero is a leader in quantum secure communications. Patero’s cryptographic discovery and inventory solution quantifies risk and prioritizes mitigation of vulnerabilities against present and future cryptographic attacks. Patero’s crypto-agile post-quantum security solutions hybridize classic encryption with NIST-standardized quantum-resistant encryption algorithms to mitigate cryptographic vulnerabilities and protect data-in-motion from steal-now, decrypt-later, and future direct decryption attacks. Patero is privately held and based in the Quantum Startup Foundry at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more information, visit patero.io. For investment opportunities, contact company CEO Crick Waters at crick@patero.io.

About Calibr8

Calibr8 Systems, Inc. is a Filipino-owned systems integrator specializing in IT/OT convergence and industrial data infrastructure solutions. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, managed support, and training services to turn raw operational data into real-time insights for mission-critical sectors such as power, water, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, and utilities. As a trusted partner with global reach, Calibr8 works with technology OEMs and distributors to deliver integrated solutions that span devices, platforms, and networks. With a presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, Calibr8 helps organizations harness the value of their data to drive sustainability, operational resilience, and competitive advantage.