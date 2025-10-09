Infleqtion and Silicon Light Machines Partner to Boost Quantum Computer Performance

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infleqtion, a global leader in neutral atom-based quantum technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Light Machines, a micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) innovator based in Silicon Valley. The collaboration explores integration of Silicon Light Machines’ novel MEMS Displacement Phase Modulator (DPMTM) technology into Infleqtion’s neutral atom quantum computing systems, to unlock unprecedented performance gains and enable quantum computer scaling. This news follows the announcement Infleqtion plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX).

SLM’s silicon-germanium (SiGe) MEMS technology integrates high-speed, non-contact piston phase modulators onto CMOS drivers to enhance both performance and reliability. These innovations enable faster phase modulation that is critical for advanced quantum applications such as individual qubit addressing, as well as optical multiplexing and scalable laser processing applications.

“Integrated photonics are central to Infleqtion’s strategy for advancing neutral atom systems and commercializing quantum technologies,” said Paul Morton, CTO Photonics at Infleqtion. “Our future quantum products will leverage advanced photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for miniaturization, cost reduction, and enhanced ruggedness across three critical domains: laser systems, frequency control, and atom addressing. The SLM DPM device represents a breakthrough in fast and scalable atom addressing, our neutral atom quantum computing platform.”

Infleqtion’s neutral atom quantum computers use laser-based optical tweezers to manipulate thousands of individually trapped atoms, allowing high-speed, high-fidelity operations across large-scale qubit systems. This architecture supports advanced features like dual-species arrays for low-overhead mid-circuit measurement and efficient error correction, which are key enablers for scalable, fault-tolerant computing.

“Infleqtion leads the field in scaling neutral atom quantum systems,” said Thomas Noel, Vice President of Quantum Computing, Infleqtion. “We are exploring how the speed and flexibility enabled by Silicon Light Machines’ DPMTM will help us accelerate that leadership by increasing the operating speed of our hardware and ultimately reducing the application runtime for our customers.”

The partnership and DPMTM integration are a strategic step towards enhancing the critical photonics technologies and components needed to effectively scale Infleqtion’s neutral atom quantum computer.

“Quantum computing is transitioning from theoretical to transformational,” said Lars Eng, CEO of Silicon Light Machines. “Our DPM™ technology offers the precision and speed needed to meet the scalability demands of neutral atom systems. We’re proud to partner with Infleqtion to help bring quantum into real-world applications.”

For more information about Infleqtion including its quantum computing initiatives visit https://infleqtion.com/quantum-computing.

For more information about Silicon Light Machines, visit https://www.siliconlight.com.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion is a global leader in neutral-atom quantum technology. We design and build quantum computers, precision sensors, and quantum software for governments, enterprises, and research institutions. Our commercial portfolio includes quantum computers as well as quantum RF systems, quantum clocks, and inertial navigation solutions. Infleqtion is the partner of choice for governments and commercial customers seeking cutting-edge quantum capabilities. Infleqtion announced in September 2025 it plans to go public via a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX). For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.