Royal Gold Announces Approval by All Required Securityholders for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Horizon Copper Corp. Acquisitions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced the preliminary voting results from the special meeting of Royal Gold stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today to approve the issuance of shares of Royal Gold common stock in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm” and the “Sandstorm Transaction”).

A total of 52,872,808 shares of Royal Gold common stock were represented at the meeting, being approximately 80.3% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock as of the record date, with an overwhelming majority of 99.1% of the votes cast in favor of the issuance of shares of Royal Gold common stock in connection with the Sandstorm Transaction. Royal Gold will file the final voting results on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

Separately, both Sandstorm and Horizon Copper Corp. (“Horizon”) announced the voting results received at their respective meetings held today to seek securityholder approval for the Sandstorm Transaction and the acquisition of Horizon by Royal Gold (the “Horizon Transaction”). Sandstorm reported that approximately 98.7% of the votes cast at the Sandstorm meeting were in favor of the Sandstorm Transaction, and Horizon reported that approximately 99.4% of the votes cast at the Horizon meeting were in favor of the Horizon Transaction.

The completion of the Sandstorm Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, without limitation, the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which approval will be sought on October 15, 2025, certain conditions to the completion of the Horizon Transaction having been satisfied or waived by Royal Gold, and the listing of shares of Royal Gold’s stock to be issued in the Sandstorm Transaction on Nasdaq. The completion of the Horizon Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, without limitation, the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which approval will be sought on October 15, 2025.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions, it is anticipated that both the Sandstorm Transaction and the Horizon Transaction will close on October 20, 2025.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high margin, mid-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol “RGLD” and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

