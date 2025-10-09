FIS Brings AI-Powered Advancements to Seamless, Personalized Digital Banking Experiences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Glia, a leader in AI-powered banking interactions, to deliver advanced AI-powered customer engagement capabilities across FIS' Digital One suite of retail and business banking products. This strategic integration enables financial institutions to provide their customers with seamless, intelligent, and personalized banking experiences while driving operational excellence.

Integrated directly into FIS' Digital One online banking platform, Glia’s AI for All™ creates a unified ecosystem where AI and human expertise work together to serve bank customers more effectively. AI agents quickly respond to routine inquiries 24/7 while intelligently routing complex issues to qualified human agents with full context, delivering reduced resolution times and personalized service that adapts to individual customer needs.

Bank customers get the quick, personalized support they deserve, while frontline teams are freed from repetitive and mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on high-impact interactions.

"At FIS, we're committed to unlocking financial technology at every touch point of the customer experience," said Hashim Toussaint, Head of Retail Digital & Open Banking at FIS. "By integrating Glia's sophisticated AI and digital interaction capabilities into our Digital One platforms, we're enabling banks and credit unions to reap the benefits of a virtual workforce and high-touch, personalized service. This new technology aligns perfectly with our recently announced Banking Modernization Framework, where open banking serves as a cornerstone for institutions looking to transform their operations and customer experiences. It truly represents the future of banking—where intelligent automation meets human insight."

The advanced Digital One platform now delivers:

Seamless transfer experience across channels: Customers enjoy consistent, context-aware interactions whether they're using mobile applications, web platforms, or speaking with live agents, eliminating the frustration of repeating information across touch points.

: AI agents handle routine inquiries instantly while intelligently routing complex issues to the most qualified human agents, significantly reducing wait times and improving first-call resolution rates. 24/7 availability: Customers can access intelligent assistance around the clock, with AI agents capable of handling account inquiries, transaction support and basic financial guidance outside traditional banking hours.

"Financial institutions today face the dual challenge of meeting rising customer expectations while managing operational costs," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and cofounder of Glia. "Adding Glia’s AI-powered platform to FIS’s digital online banking products creates a powerful solution that doesn't force organizations to choose between efficiency and experience—they can have both."

"We work hard to maintain the customer trust that we’ve prided ourselves on for 130 years, and to do that, we’ve invested in partnerships with both FIS and Glia to ensure our web and mobile presence is as personalized, quick, and supportive as our in-branch experience,” said Karla West, Call Center Manager, AVP, PrimeSouth Bank. “We have a truly continuous digital experience where customers can get the help they need instantly—whether they're just browsing our site or managing their account. It's about meeting them right where they are with the same high-touch service they'd find in our branches."

Financial institutions interested in learning more about FIS' enhanced Digital One platforms can contact their FIS representative or visit www.fisglobal.com/digital-banking.

