Semtech Launches Industry's First Single Vendor Device-to-Cloud Cellular and Satellite IoT Solution with Skylo

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, and Skylo, a leader in direct-to-device satellite connectivity with over 10 million activated devices on its global Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN), today announced an expanded partnership that delivers the industry's first complete device-to-cloud terrestrial and satellite IoT solution from a single partner.

Global IoT deployments have long been hampered by a fundamental challenge: devices lose connectivity the moment they move beyond cellular tower range, leaving critical applications like asset tracking, agricultural monitoring and remote utilities vulnerable to coverage gaps. While traditional satellite connectivity solutions exist, they are typically costly and bespoke with a high Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). These custom solutions typically require businesses to establish and maintain relationships with multiple vendors, handle separate device certifications and integrate different platforms—creating complexity, extending deployment timelines and ballooning costs.

Semtech has eliminated these barriers by combining Skylo-certified HL7810 and HL7812 Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) modules, the global Smart Connectivity Premium SIM with integrated NTN access and unified management via the AirVantage® platform. This integrated offering automatically switches between terrestrial and satellite networks enabling continuous connectivity. This breakthrough addresses a rapidly expanding market, with IoT-NTN connections growing at over 25% annually through 2030 according to ABI Research.

“Semtech is our first partner to deliver Skylo-certified modules with integrated network access,” said Tarun Gupta, chief product officer and co-founder at Skylo. “By integrating Skylo’s satellite network directly into Semtech’s Smart Connectivity platform, we’re making NTN IoT as simple as ordering a traditional cellular solution. This partnership represents the future of seamless global connectivity, ensuring that enterprises have access to connectivity and insights wherever their devices are located.”

“By combining terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks in a single solution, we’re solving real challenges across industries from logistics and transportation to maritime, energy, and agriculture,” said Rupa Datta, vice president of IoT Connected Services at Semtech. “Now, businesses deploying IoT solutions globally can focus on their core mission instead of wrestling with complex connectivity issues. We’ve simplified global IoT deployment to its essence: one SIM, one contract and uninterrupted connectivity with truly global coverage.”

The solution features Semtech’s HL7810 LPWA module supporting LTE-M, NB-IoT and NTN connections, while the HL7812 adds 2G fallback capability. When coupled with the Smart Connectivity Premium SIM, the solution offers access to 600+ 4G LTE and 5G partner networks across 190+ countries and territories, plus Skylo’s satellite NTN. Skylo, with a network spanning 36 countries worldwide across 60 million square kilometers of coverage, enables IoT devices and other devices to connect via NTN for a truly seamless experience. Skylo partners with satellite operators such as Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, and EchoStar for spectrum and capacity. Through the AirVantage management platform, businesses can manage devices, SIMs and billing on a single pane of glass with predictable monthly fees—dramatically reducing operational complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO) for global deployments.

Key Innovations Include

Seamless, automatic network switching between terrestrial and satellite networks.

Single contract covering multiple connectivity types.

Unified device and connectivity management through AirVantage platform.

Comprehensive support from a single trusted partner—Semtech.

Availability

The solution is open for testing now with qualifying customers, with general availability planned for November 2025. Interested businesses can contact Semtech to discuss early access opportunities.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is a global Non-Terrestrial Network service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphones, wearables, vehicles, and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo’s focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and AirVantage are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

