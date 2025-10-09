Phibro Animal Health Corporation Announces Licensing Agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Innovative Periodontal Health Asset for Dogs

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq: PAHC), a global leader in animal health and nutrition, today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for a novel therapeutic asset targeting periodontal health in companion animals.

This agreement grants Phibro exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Lighthouse Pharma’s proprietary compound for canine periodontal care. The compound represents a promising advancement in veterinary dental health, addressing a widespread and often under-treated condition in dogs.

“We are excited to partner with Lighthouse Pharma to help develop and commercialize a new solution for periodontal disease, which affects the majority of adult dogs and can have serious systemic consequences,” said Daniel Bendheim, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Phibro. “This licensing agreement reflects our commitment to expanding our companion animal portfolio with innovative, science-driven products that improve animal well-being and strengthen the bond between pets and their families.”

The compound, developed by Lighthouse Pharma, has demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy and safety. Phibro will lead all regulatory, commercial, and distribution efforts globally, leveraging its established infrastructure and relationships in the veterinary market.

“This collaboration is a strategic milestone for both companies,” said Laura Treml, Senior Vice President, Companion Animal Division at Phibro. “We believe this compound has the potential to redefine how veterinarians manage periodontal disease and improve long-term outcomes for dogs. We look forward to working closely with the Lighthouse team to accelerate development and bring this product to market.”

“This agreement enables the continued development of our gingipain inhibitor platform for new indications,” said Casey Lynch, CEO of Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals. “Phibro‘s proven track record in animal health makes them an ideal partner to advance this promising compound into veterinary applications, where it has the potential to transform periodontal care and improve quality of life for millions of dogs worldwide.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of animal health and nutrition products for poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, and companion animals. Phibro is committed to supporting the health of animals and the sustainability of food production through science and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.pahc.com.

About Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals

Lighthouse Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for major unmet medical needs in chronic degenerative and inflammatory disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, periodontal disease, atherosclerosis, and orodigestive cancer. For more information, visit www.lighthousepharma.com.