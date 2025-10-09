-

Nu-Tek BioSciences Highlights Animal-Free Ingredient Advantages at SIMB RAFT 2025

  • Nu-Tek BioSciences will be attending SIMB RAFT in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • The company provides 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts at scale with no supply delays, safeguarding critical biomanufacturing processes.
  • The Company will showcase its portfolio, including Organic, HALAL, and Kosher products, at Booth 36.

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts. We leverage our purpose built, state-of-the-art facility in Minnesota, USA, to serve global leaders and in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries.

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, a leading manufacturer of high-performance, 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, today announced its participation at the SIMB RAFT 16. The event will take place from November 9-12, 2025, at the Marriot Myrtle Beach Resort and Spa, Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The conference creates a forum for fermentation specialists from around the world to meet, discuss new innovations in industry practices, and form collaborations to drive the next generation of developments for the field.

Nu-Tek's animal-free peptones and yeast extracts support supply, scalability for industrial fermentation applications.

Nu-Tek BioSciences plays a crucial role in the industrial fermentation arena, providing a consistent supply of animal-free reagents to global customers. Its facility, designed for over 2000 metric tons of annual capacity, coupled with the company’s novel Variability Reduction Program, ensures that biomanufacturers have the supply of raw materials necessary to meet growing demand and maintain uninterrupted production of their unique breakthrough therapeutics.

“We look forward to showcasing Nu-Tek’s capacity to support customer’s evolving demands, and to provide protection against supply challenges that are currently impacting critical biotech products," said Chris Wiedel, Chief Business Officer for Nu-Tek. "Our 100% animal-free products align with ethical and regulatory advancements and also deliver consistent material supply, vital for the success of our partners' biomanufacturing operations. We deliver what our customers need, when they need it."

Attendees are invited to connect with Nu-Tek BioSciences to explore their comprehensive range of animal-free solutions. The Nu-Tek team will host Booth 36 to discuss how to enhance process robustness, reduce batch variability, and secure a more efficient production future with Nu-Tek’s animal-free products. To schedule time with Nu-Tek, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyjmyrdn.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1(952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

